GasGas chce obronić zwycięstwo
Fabryczny zespół GasGas w tym samym składzie, ale zmienionych barwach przystąpi do Rajdu Dakar z celem obrony tegorocznego triumfu.
GasGas wygrał tegoroczny maraton dzięki postawie Sama Sunderlanda. Dla Amerykanina, który na krótko przed startem rajdu dołączył do ekipy, było to drugie zwycięstwo w Dakarze. Pierwsze odniósł w 2017 roku wraz z KTM.
Po Dakarze Sunderland kontynuował występy w World Rally-Raid Championship i wywalczył tytuł, odnosząc po drodze zwycięstwo w Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
- Dołączyłem do GasGas tuż przed minionym Dakarem i okazało się to bardzo pozytywną decyzją - przekazał Sunderland. - Wraz z zespołem ścigałem się przez cały rok i po wygranej w Dakarze zdobyłem mistrzostwo w World Rally-Raid Championship.
- Najważniejszą dla mnie rzeczą w Dakarze pozostaje przygoda. Choć jestem sportowcem i moim celem jest zwycięstwo, kocham to wyzwanie.
Fabryczną maszyną GasGas pojedzie także Daniel Sanders. Australijczyk nie ukończył swojego drugiego Dakaru. Zaliczył wypadek podczas siódmego etapu, gdy plasował się na trzecim miejscu.
- Postrzegam siebie jako część nowej generacji motocyklistów i na pewno zrobię wszystko, co w mojej mocy, by jak najwięcej nauczyć się od mistrzów - zaznaczył Sanders. - Myślę, że będę w stanie osiągnąć dobry wynik. Plan zakłada mądrą jazdę. W ciągu kilku następnych lat chcę dostać się na podium.
Motocykle GasGas nadal zdominowane będą przez kolor czerwony. Do grona partnerów dołączył jednak Red Bull, więc logo producenta napojów energetycznych pojawi się na obu RX 450F.
45. Rajd Dakar ruszy 31 grudnia.
Galeria - GasGas Factory Team:
