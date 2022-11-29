Bilety
Faworyci wagi ciężkiej w nowej odsłonie
Dakar Wiadomości

GasGas chce obronić zwycięstwo

Fabryczny zespół GasGas w tym samym składzie, ale zmienionych barwach przystąpi do Rajdu Dakar z celem obrony tegorocznego triumfu.

Autor:
GasGas chce obronić zwycięstwo

GasGas wygrał tegoroczny maraton dzięki postawie Sama Sunderlanda. Dla Amerykanina, który na krótko przed startem rajdu dołączył do ekipy, było to drugie zwycięstwo w Dakarze. Pierwsze odniósł w 2017 roku wraz z KTM.

Po Dakarze Sunderland kontynuował występy w World Rally-Raid Championship i wywalczył tytuł, odnosząc po drodze zwycięstwo w Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

- Dołączyłem do GasGas tuż przed minionym Dakarem i okazało się to bardzo pozytywną decyzją - przekazał Sunderland. - Wraz z zespołem ścigałem się przez cały rok i po wygranej w Dakarze zdobyłem mistrzostwo w World Rally-Raid Championship.

- Najważniejszą dla mnie rzeczą w Dakarze pozostaje przygoda. Choć jestem sportowcem i moim celem jest zwycięstwo, kocham to wyzwanie.

Fabryczną maszyną GasGas pojedzie także Daniel Sanders. Australijczyk nie ukończył swojego drugiego Dakaru. Zaliczył wypadek podczas siódmego etapu, gdy plasował się na trzecim miejscu.

- Postrzegam siebie jako część nowej generacji motocyklistów i na pewno zrobię wszystko, co w mojej mocy, by jak najwięcej nauczyć się od mistrzów - zaznaczył Sanders. - Myślę, że będę w stanie osiągnąć dobry wynik. Plan zakłada mądrą jazdę. W ciągu kilku następnych lat chcę dostać się na podium.

Motocykle GasGas nadal zdominowane będą przez kolor czerwony. Do grona partnerów dołączył jednak Red Bull, więc logo producenta napojów energetycznych pojawi się na obu RX 450F.

45. Rajd Dakar ruszy 31 grudnia.

Galeria - GasGas Factory Team:

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
1/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
2/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
3/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
4/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
5/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
6/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
7/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
8/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
9/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
10/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
11/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, GASGAS Factory Racing
12/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
13/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
14/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
15/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
16/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
17/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
18/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
19/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
20/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
21/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
22/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
23/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
24/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
25/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
26/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
27/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
28/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
29/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
30/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
31/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
32/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
33/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
34/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
35/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
36/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
37/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
38/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
39/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
40/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
41/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
42/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
43/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
44/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing
45/45

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Faworyci wagi ciężkiej w nowej odsłonie
Poprzedni artykuł

Faworyci wagi ciężkiej w nowej odsłonie
Więcej o
Tomasz Kaliński
Ricciardo za dużo analizował
Formuła 1

Ricciardo za dużo analizował

Debiutant wybrał dwójkę
Formuła 1

Debiutant wybrał dwójkę

Wielka wartość kasku Albona
Formuła 1

Wielka wartość kasku Albona

Więcej o
Sam Sunderland
Wypowiedzi po Rajdzie Dakar Dakar
Dakar

Wypowiedzi po Rajdzie Dakar

Sunderland wygrał Rajd Dakar Dakar
Dakar

Sunderland wygrał Rajd Dakar

Sunderland wrócił na prowadzenie Dakar
Dakar

Sunderland wrócił na prowadzenie

Najnowsze wiadomości

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato z trybem jazdy rajdowej
Zawiera wideo
Motoryzacja Motoryzacja

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato z trybem jazdy rajdowej

602 konie mechaniczne, napęd na cztery koła i opony terenowe - to nowe Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

Koniec serii DTM?
DTM DTM

Koniec serii DTM?

Gerhard Berger poinformował o zakończeniu działalności spółki macierzystej DTM - firmy ITR. Natomiast nadal negocjuje warunki potencjalnej sprzedaży serii niemieckiej federacji ADAC.

Ricciardo za dużo analizował
Formuła 1 Formuła 1

Ricciardo za dużo analizował

Daniel Ricciardo przyznał, że chwilami zbyt usilnie starał się zrozumieć czemu nie radzi sobie w samochodzie McLarena.

Junior Alpine potwierdzony
FIA F2 FIA F2

Junior Alpine potwierdzony

Jack Doohan i Amaury Cordeel wejdą w skład Virtuosi Racing w sezonie 2023 Formuły 2.

