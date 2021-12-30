Bilety
Zaloguj się
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Bilety MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Ściągnij aplikacje
© 2021 Motorsport Network. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone
TV Bilety MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Wstecz / Wielkie wyzwanie Sainza
Dakar / Dakar Wiadomości

Niespodziewany gest w Rebellion Racing

Autor:

Alexandre Pesci wystartuje w Rajdzie Dakar, mimo że podczas wczorajszych testów spłonął jego samochód.

Niespodziewany gest w Rebellion Racing

W środę zespół Rebellion Racing zaliczył shakedown w okolicach Dżuddy, przed rozpoczynającym się w sobotę Rajdem Dakar. Podczas jazd zapalił się prototyp Rebellion DXX załogi Alexandre Pesci i Stephan Kuhni. Samochód spłonął doszczętnie, załodze nic się nie stało.

Czytaj również:

Pesci jest prezesem firmy Rebellion oraz właścicielem zespołu Rebellion Racing, znanego również z wyścigów wytrzymałościowych.

Romain Dumas, który w Dakarze miał poprowadzić bliźniaczą maszynę, niespodziewanie postanowił powierzyć ją szefowi ekipy. Tym samym w sobotę na starcie ustawi się samochód nr 251 z załogą Alexandre Pesci i Stephan Kuhni.

Dumas natomiast podczas nadchodzących zawodów będzie pełnił rolę kierowniczą w zespole.

Czytaj również:

Zdjęcia z testów przed Rajdem Dakar 2021

#201 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
#201 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
1/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
#201 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
2/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
3/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres
#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres
4/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
5/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres, Taye Perry
#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres, Taye Perry
6/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
7/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
8/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres, Taye Perry
#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres, Taye Perry
9/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#224 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom
#224 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom
10/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#224 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom
#224 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom
11/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz
#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz
12/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres, Taye Perry
#210 Karman / Hexaom Peugeot: Cyril Despres, Taye Perry
13/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz
#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz
14/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#24 Team Baines Rally KTM: Camille Chapeliere
#24 Team Baines Rally KTM: Camille Chapeliere
15/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
16/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz
#238 X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Mini: Laia Sanz
17/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#4 Gasgas Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#4 Gasgas Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
18/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#24 Team Baines Rally KTM: Camille Chapeliere
#24 Team Baines Rally KTM: Camille Chapeliere
19/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#4 Gasgas Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#4 Gasgas Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
20/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#43 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Mason Klein
#43 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Mason Klein
21/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
22/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing
23/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing
24/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing
25/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

Team Audi Sport area
Team Audi Sport area
26/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

#70 Duust Rally Team KTM: Mohammed Jaffar
#70 Duust Rally Team KTM: Mohammed Jaffar
27/27

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool

akcje
komentarze
Wielkie wyzwanie Sainza
Poprzedni artykuł

Wielkie wyzwanie Sainza
Załaduj komentarze
Więcej o
Marcin Wyrzykowski
Zmarł Karel Loprais
Dakar

Zmarł Karel Loprais

Faworyci odprawieni Dakar
Dakar

Faworyci odprawieni

Williams może liczyć na Buttona
Formuła 1

Williams może liczyć na Buttona

Rebellion Racing Więcej o
Rebellion Racing
Pierwsi pechowcy Dakaru Dakar
Dakar

Pierwsi pechowcy Dakaru

Bahrajn bez Rebelliona Bahrajn
WEC

Bahrajn bez Rebelliona

Rebellion najszybszy w Spa Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Rebellion najszybszy w Spa

Najnowsze wiadomości

Niespodziewany gest w Rebellion Racing
Dakar Dakar

Niespodziewany gest w Rebellion Racing

Wielkie wyzwanie Sainza
Dakar Dakar

Wielkie wyzwanie Sainza

Zagrożony debiut Petrucciego
Dakar Dakar

Zagrożony debiut Petrucciego

Zmarł Karel Loprais
Dakar Dakar

Zmarł Karel Loprais

Zamów nasz newsletter
Aplikacja Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Prosimy o kontakt
© 2021 Motorsport Network. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone