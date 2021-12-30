Niespodziewany gest w Rebellion Racing
Alexandre Pesci wystartuje w Rajdzie Dakar, mimo że podczas wczorajszych testów spłonął jego samochód.
W środę zespół Rebellion Racing zaliczył shakedown w okolicach Dżuddy, przed rozpoczynającym się w sobotę Rajdem Dakar. Podczas jazd zapalił się prototyp Rebellion DXX załogi Alexandre Pesci i Stephan Kuhni. Samochód spłonął doszczętnie, załodze nic się nie stało.
Pesci jest prezesem firmy Rebellion oraz właścicielem zespołu Rebellion Racing, znanego również z wyścigów wytrzymałościowych.
Romain Dumas, który w Dakarze miał poprowadzić bliźniaczą maszynę, niespodziewanie postanowił powierzyć ją szefowi ekipy. Tym samym w sobotę na starcie ustawi się samochód nr 251 z załogą Alexandre Pesci i Stephan Kuhni.
Dumas natomiast podczas nadchodzących zawodów będzie pełnił rolę kierowniczą w zespole.
Zdjęcia z testów przed Rajdem Dakar 2021
