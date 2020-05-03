Holenderska wycieczka Red Bulla
Pierwszy weekend maja zarezerwowany był dla Grand Prix Holandii, powracającego do kalendarza Formuły 1 po 35 latach. Pandemia koronawirusa sprawiła jednak, że rywalizacja w Zandvoort została przełożona na bliżej nieokreślony termin. Red Bull postanowił nadać nieco kolorytu ponurej rzeczywistości.
Kierowcy Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen i Alex Albon wybrali się w podróż po Holandii z celem dotarcia do Zandvoort. Produkcja pierwotnie miała powitać Formułę 1 w Królestwie Niderlandów. Austriacki koncern zdecydował się jednak na publikację materiału, aby wlać nieco nadziei w serca stęsknionych za rywalizacją kibiców.
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Content Pool
Duet RBR rozpoczął od wizyty w Rotterdamie, w największym porcie Europy. Dwa bolidy mijają następnie słynne wiatraki i wjeżdżają do szklarni z uprawą tulipanów. Nie brakuje przejażdżki ulicami Amsterdamu czy wizyty pod Pałacem Królewskim w Hadze. Na wybrzeżu Morza Północnego do kierowców dołącza Jeffrey Herlings, motocrossowy mistrz świata. Podróż kończy się na Circuit Zandvoort.
