Holenderska wycieczka Red Bulla

Holenderska wycieczka Red Bulla
Autor:
3 maj 2020, 11:26

Pierwszy weekend maja zarezerwowany był dla Grand Prix Holandii, powracającego do kalendarza Formuły 1 po 35 latach. Pandemia koronawirusa sprawiła jednak, że rywalizacja w Zandvoort została przełożona na bliżej nieokreślony termin. Red Bull postanowił nadać nieco kolorytu ponurej rzeczywistości.

Kierowcy Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen i Alex Albon wybrali się w podróż po Holandii z celem dotarcia do Zandvoort. Produkcja pierwotnie miała powitać Formułę 1 w Królestwie Niderlandów. Austriacki koncern zdecydował się jednak na publikację materiału, aby wlać nieco nadziei w serca stęsknionych za rywalizacją kibiców.

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
1/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
1/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
2/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
2/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
3/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
3/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
4/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
4/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
5/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
5/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
6/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
6/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
7/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
7/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
8/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
8/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
9/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
9/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
10/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
10/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
11/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
11/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
12/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
12/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
13/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
13/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
14/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
14/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
15/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
15/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
16/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
16/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
17/21

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
17/21

Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Jeffrey Herlings
18/21

Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing and Jeffrey Herlings
18/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
19/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
19/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
20/21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
20/21

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
21/21

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
21/21

Duet RBR rozpoczął od wizyty w Rotterdamie, w największym porcie Europy. Dwa bolidy mijają następnie słynne wiatraki i wjeżdżają do szklarni z uprawą tulipanów. Nie brakuje przejażdżki ulicami Amsterdamu czy wizyty pod Pałacem Królewskim w Hadze. Na wybrzeżu Morza Północnego do kierowców dołącza Jeffrey Herlings, motocrossowy mistrz świata. Podróż kończy się na Circuit Zandvoort.

