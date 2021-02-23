Prywatne testy Pereza
Sergio Perez we wtorek na torze Silverstone miał okazję pierwszy raz pojeździć samochodem Formuły 1 zespołu Red Bull Racing.
Meksykanin po zakończeniu współpracy z Racing Point, w sezonie 2021 został partnerem zespołowym Maxa Verstappena. W ekipie z Milton Keynes zajął miejsce Alexa Albona.
W ramach przygotowań do nadchodzących mistrzostw, podczas prywatnych testów, na torze Silverstone wsiadł za kierownicę RB15 w specyfikacji 2019. Jutro natomiast wraz z Verstappenem, sprawdzą tegoroczną konstrukcję - RB16B.
- Wszystko w tym samochodzie jest inne. Oczywiście to wciąż bolid F1, ale różnią się pozycja siedzenia, kierownica, hamulce, przyciski, procedury, czy właściwości jezdne - powiedział Perez.
- To był niesamowity dzień. Widząc moje nazwisko na samochodzie poczułem się naprawdę wyjątkowo. Spełniło się moje marzenie. Jestem zadowolony z postępów, które poczyniliśmy w odniesieniu do mojego komfortu. Oczywiście jeżdżę bolidem od siedmiu lat, ale ustawienie właściwej pozycji jest nie lada wyzwaniem - dodał.
Podczas jutrzejszego dnia filmowego do Pereza i Verstappena dołączy Albon, ale w RB15.
We wtorek kolejne testy zaliczył Yuki Tsunoda. Zespół AlphaTauri pracował ze swoim nowym kierowcą w Imoli. Skorzystano z samochodu STR14 z 2019 roku.
Od poniedziałku w Jerez Charles Leclerc i Carlos Sainz uczestniczą w testach rozwojowych Pirelli. Do prac nad nowym, 18-calowym ogumieniem wykorzystywany jest zmodyfikowany bolid Ferrari SF90. Jazdy zakończą się jutro.
W piątek na tor wyjedzie nowy samochód zespołu Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen - C41. Ekipa z Hinwil będzie gościła na Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Galeria zdjęć: Testy Sergio Pereza
