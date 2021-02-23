Formuła 1
Formuła 1
W
Formuła 1
Bahrain GP
Bilety
28 mar
Race za
32 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Bilety
16 kwi
Kolejne wydarzenie za
51 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Spanish GP
Bilety
09 maj
Kolejne wydarzenie za
71 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Monaco GP
Bilety
23 maj
Race za
88 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Azerbaijan GP
Bilety
06 cze
Race za
102 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Canadian GP
Bilety
13 cze
Race za
109 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
French GP
Bilety
27 cze
Race za
123 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Austrian GP
Bilety
04 lip
Kolejne wydarzenie za
127 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
British GP
Bilety
18 lip
Race za
144 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Hungarian GP
Bilety
01 sie
Race za
158 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Belgian GP
Bilety
29 sie
Race za
186 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Dutch GP
Bilety
05 wrz
Race za
193 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Italian GP
Bilety
12 wrz
Race za
200 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Russian GP
Bilety
26 wrz
Race za
214 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Singapore GP
Bilety
03 paź
Kolejne wydarzenie za
218 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Japanese GP
Bilety
10 paź
Race za
228 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
United States GP
Bilety
24 paź
Race za
242 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Mexican GP
Bilety
31 paź
Race za
249 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Brazilian GP
07 lis
Race za
256 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Bilety
05 gru
Race za
284 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
W
Formuła 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Bilety
12 gru
Race za
291 dni
Zobacz cały kalendarz
Formuła 1 / Wiadomości

Prywatne testy Pereza

Autor:

Sergio Perez we wtorek na torze Silverstone miał okazję pierwszy raz pojeździć samochodem Formuły 1 zespołu Red Bull Racing.

Prywatne testy Pereza

Meksykanin po zakończeniu współpracy z Racing Point, w sezonie 2021 został partnerem zespołowym Maxa Verstappena. W ekipie z Milton Keynes zajął miejsce Alexa Albona.

W ramach przygotowań do nadchodzących mistrzostw, podczas prywatnych testów, na torze Silverstone wsiadł za kierownicę RB15 w specyfikacji 2019. Jutro natomiast wraz z Verstappenem, sprawdzą tegoroczną konstrukcję - RB16B.

- Wszystko w tym samochodzie jest inne. Oczywiście to wciąż bolid F1, ale różnią się pozycja siedzenia, kierownica, hamulce, przyciski, procedury, czy właściwości jezdne - powiedział Perez.

- To był niesamowity dzień. Widząc moje nazwisko na samochodzie poczułem się naprawdę wyjątkowo. Spełniło się moje marzenie. Jestem zadowolony z postępów, które poczyniliśmy w odniesieniu do mojego komfortu. Oczywiście jeżdżę bolidem od siedmiu lat, ale ustawienie właściwej pozycji jest nie lada wyzwaniem - dodał.

Podczas jutrzejszego dnia filmowego do Pereza i Verstappena dołączy Albon, ale w RB15.

We wtorek kolejne testy zaliczył Yuki Tsunoda. Zespół AlphaTauri pracował ze swoim nowym kierowcą w Imoli. Skorzystano z samochodu STR14 z 2019 roku.

Od poniedziałku w Jerez Charles Leclerc i Carlos Sainz uczestniczą w testach rozwojowych Pirelli. Do prac nad nowym, 18-calowym ogumieniem wykorzystywany jest zmodyfikowany bolid Ferrari SF90. Jazdy zakończą się jutro.

W piątek na tor wyjedzie nowy samochód zespołu Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen - C41. Ekipa z Hinwil będzie gościła na Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Galeria zdjęć: Testy Sergio Pereza

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
1/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
2/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
3/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
4/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
5/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
6/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
7/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
8/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
9/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
10/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
12/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
13/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
14/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
15/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
16/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
17/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
18/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
19/19

Autor zdjęcia: Red Bull Racing

