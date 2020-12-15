Vandoorne przed Alonso
Stoffel Vandoorne lideruje do obiadowej przerwy na testach F1 w Abu Zabi.
Uczestnik 41 Grand Prix, kierowca Mercedesa zszedł do 1.37,206 i wyprzedza o 29 setnych Fernando Alonso. Kolejne miejsca zajmują Nyck de Vries, Jüri Vips, Guanyu Zhou, Sébastien Buemi i Robert Kubica - najszybszy z silnikiem Ferrari.
Buemi wypadł na szykanie i uderzył tyłem w barierę TecPro. Yuki Tsunoda wykonał obrót i zatrzymał się przed barierą. Guanyu Zhou opuścił tor na zakręcie 19.
NAJLEPSZE CZASY DO GODZ. 13.00
1. Stoffel Vandoorne (B) Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance 1.37,206 (64)
2. Fernando Alonso (E) Renault R.S.20 1.37,496 (54)
3. Nyck de Vries (NL) Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance 1.38,303 (58)
4. Jüri Vips (EST) Red Bull RB16-Honda 1.38,401 (50)
5. Guanyu Zhou (CHN) Renault R.S.20 1.38,586 (40)
6. Sébastien Buemi (CH) Red Bull RB16-Honda 1.39,077 (29)
7. Robert Kubica (PL) Alfa Romeo C39-Ferrari 1.39,236 (34)
8. Robert Szwarcman (RUS) Ferrari SF1000 1.39,271 (57)
9. Yuki Tsunoda (J) AlphaTauri AT01-Honda 1.39,328 (60)
10. Antonio Fuoco (I) Ferrari SF1000 1.39,508 (56)
11. Callum Ilott (GB) Alfa Romeo C39-Ferrari 1.39,696 (42)
12. Marino Sato (J) AlphaTauri AT01-Honda 1.39,970 (65)
13. Jack Aitken (GB) Williams FW43-Mercedes 1.39,971 (45)
14. Mick Schumacher (D) Haas VF-20-Ferrari 1.40,106 (53)
15. Roy Nissany (IL) Williams FW43-Mercedes 1.40,400 (39)
Sebastien Buemi, Red Bull Racing RB16 crashing into the barrier
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
O tym artykule
|Serie
|Formuła 1
|Kierowcy
|Robert Kubica