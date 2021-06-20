Bilety
Meksykański dublet Audi
Formuła E / Puebla E-Prix II Wiadomości

De Vries z pełną mocą

Nyck de Vries uzyskał najlepszy czas w jedynym treningu przed CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix II.

De Vries z pełną mocą

Trzeci w mistrzostwach świata - z trzema punktami straty do prowadzącego Robina Frijnsa - de Vries wyprzedził Jean-Érica Vergne o 0,141 sekundy. Oliver Rowland stracił do kierowcy Mercedesa 0,378 s.

Temperatura powietrza wynosiła 17, asfaltu 25 stopni. René Rast wykonał obrót na pierwszym zakręcie.

Pod koniec korzystano z pełnej mocy 250 kW. Nyck de Vries uzyskał 1.22,275. Cztery minuty przed flagą w szachownicę Norman Nato zszedł do 1.22,127. De Vries poprawił się na 1.21,492. Oliver Rowland awansował na P2, ale został wyprzedzony przez Jean-Érica Vergne.

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica km/h
1 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 22 1'21.492     131.644
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 19 1'21.633 0.141 0.141 131.417
3 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 20 1'21.870 0.378 0.237 131.037
4 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 16 1'21.964 0.472 0.094 130.886
5 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 18 1'22.008 0.516 0.044 130.816
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 19 1'22.077 0.585 0.069 130.706
7 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 19 1'22.127 0.635 0.050 130.626
8 Germany Maximilian Günther United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'22.147 0.655 0.020 130.595
9 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 19 1'22.186 0.694 0.039 130.533
10 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 22 1'22.255 0.763 0.069 130.423
11 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 19 1'22.336 0.844 0.081 130.295
12 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'22.426 0.934 0.090 130.153
13 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 20 1'22.523 1.031 0.097 130.000
14 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 24 1'22.547 1.055 0.024 129.962
15 Portugal António Félix da Costa China Techeetah 24 1'22.568 1.076 0.021 129.929
16 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 17 1'22.611 1.119 0.043 129.861
17 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 21 1'22.678 1.186 0.067 129.756
18 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 24 1'22.689 1.197 0.011 129.739
19 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 20 1'22.899 1.407 0.210 129.410
20 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 19 1'22.963 1.471 0.064 129.310
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'23.079 1.587 0.116 129.130
22 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20 1'23.271 1.779 0.192 128.832
23 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 20 1'23.826 2.334 0.555 127.979
24 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'24.501 3.009 0.675 126.957
Pełne wyniki
Meksykański dublet Audi

Meksykański dublet Audi
Nyck de Vries Więcej o
Nyck de Vries
G-Drive na czele Prologu WEC Prolog
WEC

G-Drive na czele Prologu WEC

De Vries miał jeszcze prąd Valencia ePrix
Formuła E

De Vries miał jeszcze prąd

De Vries w G-Drive Racing
European Le Mans

De Vries w G-Drive Racing

Modne Dziś

Szybki odcinek w Przasnyszu
ERC ERC

Szybki odcinek w Przasnyszu

Verstappen na dwa stopy
Formuła 1 Formuła 1

Verstappen na dwa stopy

Ostatni oes na Mazurach
ERC ERC

Ostatni oes na Mazurach

Wypadek Wróblewskiego i Wróbla
ERC ERC

Wypadek Wróblewskiego i Wróbla

Rosberg nie wziąłby Russella
Formuła 1 Formuła 1

Rosberg nie wziąłby Russella

Rajd Polski - OS13 video
ERC ERC

Rajd Polski - OS13 video

Kaminiarz ponownie czwarty
Euroformula Open Euroformula Open

Kaminiarz ponownie czwarty

Basz i Lewandowski wygrywają w Zandvoort
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Basz i Lewandowski wygrywają w Zandvoort

Najnowsze wiadomości

De Vries z pełną mocą
Formuła E Formuła E

De Vries z pełną mocą

Meksykański dublet Audi
Formuła E Formuła E

Meksykański dublet Audi

Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina
Formuła E Formuła E

Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina

Powtórka Rowlanda
Formuła E Formuła E

Powtórka Rowlanda

