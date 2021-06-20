Formuła E / Puebla E-Prix II Wiadomości
De Vries z pełną mocą
Nyck de Vries uzyskał najlepszy czas w jedynym treningu przed CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix II.
Trzeci w mistrzostwach świata - z trzema punktami straty do prowadzącego Robina Frijnsa - de Vries wyprzedził Jean-Érica Vergne o 0,141 sekundy. Oliver Rowland stracił do kierowcy Mercedesa 0,378 s.
Temperatura powietrza wynosiła 17, asfaltu 25 stopni. René Rast wykonał obrót na pierwszym zakręcie.
Pod koniec korzystano z pełnej mocy 250 kW. Nyck de Vries uzyskał 1.22,275. Cztery minuty przed flagą w szachownicę Norman Nato zszedł do 1.22,127. De Vries poprawił się na 1.21,492. Oliver Rowland awansował na P2, ale został wyprzedzony przez Jean-Érica Vergne.
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|km/h
|1
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes
|22
|1'21.492
|131.644
|2
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|Techeetah
|19
|1'21.633
|0.141
|0.141
|131.417
|3
|Oliver Rowland
|DAMS
|20
|1'21.870
|0.378
|0.237
|131.037
|4
|Nick Cassidy
|Virgin Racing
|16
|1'21.964
|0.472
|0.094
|130.886
|5
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|18
|1'22.008
|0.516
|0.044
|130.816
|6
|Edoardo Mortara
|Venturi
|19
|1'22.077
|0.585
|0.069
|130.706
|7
|Norman Nato
|Venturi
|19
|1'22.127
|0.635
|0.050
|130.626
|8
|Maximilian Günther
|Andretti Autosport
|21
|1'22.147
|0.655
|0.020
|130.595
|9
|René Rast
|Team Abt
|19
|1'22.186
|0.694
|0.039
|130.533
|10
|Andre Lotterer
|Porsche Team
|22
|1'22.255
|0.763
|0.069
|130.423
|11
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|19
|1'22.336
|0.844
|0.081
|130.295
|12
|Tom Blomqvist
|NIO Formula E Team
|21
|1'22.426
|0.934
|0.090
|130.153
|13
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes
|20
|1'22.523
|1.031
|0.097
|130.000
|14
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Team
|24
|1'22.547
|1.055
|0.024
|129.962
|15
|António Félix da Costa
|Techeetah
|24
|1'22.568
|1.076
|0.021
|129.929
|16
|Robin Frijns
|Virgin Racing
|17
|1'22.611
|1.119
|0.043
|129.861
|17
|Joel Eriksson
|Dragon Racing
|21
|1'22.678
|1.186
|0.067
|129.756
|18
|Alex Lynn
|Mahindra Racing
|24
|1'22.689
|1.197
|0.011
|129.739
|19
|Sébastien Buemi
|DAMS
|20
|1'22.899
|1.407
|0.210
|129.410
|20
|Lucas di Grassi
|Team Abt
|19
|1'22.963
|1.471
|0.064
|129.310
|21
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO Formula E Team
|21
|1'23.079
|1.587
|0.116
|129.130
|22
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|20
|1'23.271
|1.779
|0.192
|128.832
|23
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon Racing
|20
|1'23.826
|2.334
|0.555
|127.979
|24
|Jake Dennis
|Andretti Autosport
|20
|1'24.501
|3.009
|0.675
|126.957
