Bilety
Zaloguj się

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Bilety Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Ściągnij aplikacje

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone
TV Bilety Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Wstecz / ADAC GT Masters rozstrzygnięte
GT-Masters / Sachsenring Wiadomości

Zespół Polaka najlepszy w pierwszym treningu

Autor:

Jules Gounon występujący wraz Igorem Waliłko w barwach Team Zakspeed, był najszybszy podczas treningu serii ADAC GT Masters na torze Sachsenring.

Zespół Polaka najlepszy w pierwszym treningu

Francuz, jako jedyny ze stawki zszedł poniżej 1:19.000.

Trening odbył się w suchych warunkach. Temperatura powietrza wynosiła jedenaście stopni Celsjusza, natomiast toru dziewięć. 

Na drugim miejscu sesję treningową zakończył inny francuski kierowca, Mathieu Jaminet (1:19.172). Trzeci czas wykręcił Dennis Marschall (1:19.196).

Trening 1

1. Igor Waliłko/Jules Gounon Team Zakspeed 1:18.887
2. Mathieu Jaminet/Michael Ammermüller SSR Performance 1:19.172
3. Kim-Luis Schramm/Dennis Marschall Rutronik Racing by TECE 1:19.196
4. Christian Engelhart/Thomas Preining KÜS Team Bernhard 1:19.219
5. Rolf Ineichen/Franck Perera GRT GRASSER RACING TEAM 1:19.242
6. Klaus Bachler/Simona De Silvestro Precote Herberth Motorsport 1:19.274
7. Constantin Schöll/Hendrik Still Team Zakspeed 1:19.349
8. Ricardo Feller/Christopher Mies Montaplast by Land Motorsport 1:19.420
9. Luca-Sandro Trefz/Christopher Haase Montaplast by Land Motorsport 1:19.469
10. Raffaele Marciello/Maximilian Buhk MANN-FILTER Team LANDGRAF - HTP/WWR 1:19.518

 

Fot. ADAC GT Masters

akcje
komentarze
ADAC GT Masters rozstrzygnięte

Poprzedni artykuł

ADAC GT Masters rozstrzygnięte
Załaduj komentarze

Modne

1
Formuła 1

Co stoi za postępami Williamsa?

5 g
2
WRC

Japoński gospodarz na czele

1 g
3
WRC

Kara dla Tanaka

5 g
4
WRC

Hyundaie szybkie w lesie

8 min
5
Formuła 1

Fascynacja Russellem

22 g
Najnowsze wiadomości
Zespół Polaka najlepszy w pierwszym treningu
GT-Masters

Zespół Polaka najlepszy w pierwszym treningu

18m
ADAC GT Masters rozstrzygnięte
GT-Masters

ADAC GT Masters rozstrzygnięte

15 wrz 2019
Sukces GRT w ADAC GT Masters
GT-Masters

Sukces GRT w ADAC GT Masters

14 wrz 2019
Najnowsze filmy
ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Skrót drugiego wyścigu 01:43
GT-Masters
12 lip 2021

ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Skrót drugiego wyścigu

ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Skrót pierwszego wyścigu 01:39
GT-Masters
11 lip 2021

ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Skrót pierwszego wyścigu

ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Wyścig 2 01:30:00
GT-Masters
10 lip 2021

ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Wyścig 2

ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Wyścig 1 01:30:00
GT-Masters
10 lip 2021

ADAC GT Masters: Zandvoort - Wyścig 1

ADAC GT Masters: Oschersleben - Wyścig 2 01:53
GT-Masters
16 maj 2021

ADAC GT Masters: Oschersleben - Wyścig 2

Więcej o
Jakub Kuruc
Problemy z radiem w bolidzie Giovinazziego GP Rosji
Formuła 1

Problemy z radiem w bolidzie Giovinazziego

Rozczarowany Gasly GP Rosji
Formuła 1

Rozczarowany Gasly

Piastri przed podjęciem decyzji
FIA F2

Piastri przed podjęciem decyzji

Modne Dziś

Co stoi za postępami Williamsa?
Formuła 1 Formuła 1

Co stoi za postępami Williamsa?

Japoński gospodarz na czele
WRC WRC

Japoński gospodarz na czele

Kara dla Tanaka
WRC WRC

Kara dla Tanaka

Hyundaie szybkie w lesie
WRC WRC

Hyundaie szybkie w lesie

Fascynacja Russellem
Formuła 1 Formuła 1

Fascynacja Russellem

Hyundai postraszył Toyotę
WRC WRC

Hyundai postraszył Toyotę

Powrót Przygońskiego
Rajdy terenowe Rajdy terenowe

Powrót Przygońskiego

Lepsza przyczepność w Stambule
Formuła 1 Formuła 1

Lepsza przyczepność w Stambule

Najnowsze wiadomości

Zespół Polaka najlepszy w pierwszym treningu
GT-Masters GT-Masters

Zespół Polaka najlepszy w pierwszym treningu

ADAC GT Masters rozstrzygnięte
GT-Masters GT-Masters

ADAC GT Masters rozstrzygnięte

Sukces GRT w ADAC GT Masters
GT-Masters GT-Masters

Sukces GRT w ADAC GT Masters

Zamów nasz newsletter

Aplikacja Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Prosimy o kontakt

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone