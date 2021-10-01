Zespół Polaka najlepszy w pierwszym treningu
Jules Gounon występujący wraz Igorem Waliłko w barwach Team Zakspeed, był najszybszy podczas treningu serii ADAC GT Masters na torze Sachsenring.
Francuz, jako jedyny ze stawki zszedł poniżej 1:19.000.
Trening odbył się w suchych warunkach. Temperatura powietrza wynosiła jedenaście stopni Celsjusza, natomiast toru dziewięć.
Na drugim miejscu sesję treningową zakończył inny francuski kierowca, Mathieu Jaminet (1:19.172). Trzeci czas wykręcił Dennis Marschall (1:19.196).
Trening 1
1. Igor Waliłko/Jules Gounon Team Zakspeed 1:18.887
2. Mathieu Jaminet/Michael Ammermüller SSR Performance 1:19.172
3. Kim-Luis Schramm/Dennis Marschall Rutronik Racing by TECE 1:19.196
4. Christian Engelhart/Thomas Preining KÜS Team Bernhard 1:19.219
5. Rolf Ineichen/Franck Perera GRT GRASSER RACING TEAM 1:19.242
6. Klaus Bachler/Simona De Silvestro Precote Herberth Motorsport 1:19.274
7. Constantin Schöll/Hendrik Still Team Zakspeed 1:19.349
8. Ricardo Feller/Christopher Mies Montaplast by Land Motorsport 1:19.420
9. Luca-Sandro Trefz/Christopher Haase Montaplast by Land Motorsport 1:19.469
10. Raffaele Marciello/Maximilian Buhk MANN-FILTER Team LANDGRAF - HTP/WWR 1:19.518
Fot. ADAC GT Masters