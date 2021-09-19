Bilety
Wstecz / Newgarden najszybszy w treningu
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Wiadomości

Herta z pole position do Grand Prix of Monterey

Colton Herta okazał się w najszybszy w kwalifikacjach na torze w Kalifornii.

21-latek wykręcił czas 1:10.7994. Za nim ustawią się Alexander Rossi (+0.1957) oraz Will Power (+0.3323). Lider mistrzostw, Alex Palou ruszy do wyścigu z czwartej pozycji (+0.5323).

KWALIFIKACJE - RUNDA 1 - GRUPA 1

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'10.902     113.633
2 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'10.991 0.089 0.089 113.490
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'11.299 0.397 0.307 113.000
4 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'11.317 0.415 0.018 112.970
5 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 7 1'11.377 0.475 0.059 112.876
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'11.527 0.625 0.150 112.639
7 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'11.530 0.628 0.002 112.635
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 6 1'11.544 0.642 0.014 112.612
9 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'11.550 0.648 0.005 112.603
10 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'11.672 0.770 0.121 112.412
11 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'11.977 1.075 0.305 111.935
12 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'12.144 1.242 0.166 111.676
13 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'12.286 1.384 0.142

111.456
KWALIFIKACJE - RUNDA 1 - GRUPA 2

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'11.015     113.451
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'11.069 0.053 0.053 113.366
3 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 7 1'11.185 0.169 0.116 113.181
4 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 1'11.283 0.268 0.098 113.025
5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'11.354 0.338 0.070 112.913
6 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'11.439 0.424 0.085 112.778
7 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'11.469 0.453 0.029 112.731
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 6 1'11.576 0.561 0.107 112.562
9 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'11.592 0.576 0.015 112.538
10 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 6 1'11.668 0.653 0.076 112.417
11 Brazil Hélio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 6 1'11.807 0.791 0.138 112.201
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'12.284 1.268 0.477 111.460
13 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 1'12.355 1.340 0.071 111.350
14 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1'12.605 1.590 0.249 110.967
KWALIFIKACJE - RUNDA 2

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'10.584     114.144
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 6 1'10.833 0.248 0.248 113.743
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'10.835 0.250 0.001 113.740
4 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'10.911 0.327 0.076 113.617
5 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'10.916 0.332 0.005 113.609
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 6 1'11.022 0.437 0.105 113.441
7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'11.258 0.673 0.236 113.065
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'11.276 0.692 0.018 113.035
9 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 7 1'11.306 0.722 0.029 112.988
10 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 5 1'11.308 0.724 0.002 112.985
11 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'11.456 0.872 0.147 112.751
12 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'12.593 2.008 1.136 110.986
KWALIFIKACJE - FIRESTONE FAST 6

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 3 1'10.799     113.798
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 3 1'10.995 0.195 0.195 113.484
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 3 1'11.131 0.332 0.136 113.266
4 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 3 1'11.331 0.532 0.200 112.948
5 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 1'11.893 1.094 0.562 112.065
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 2 1'24.271 13.472 12.377 95.605
