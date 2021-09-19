IndyCar / Laguna Seca Wiadomości
Herta z pole position do Grand Prix of Monterey
Autor: Jakub Kuruc
Colton Herta okazał się w najszybszy w kwalifikacjach na torze w Kalifornii.
21-latek wykręcił czas 1:10.7994. Za nim ustawią się Alexander Rossi (+0.1957) oraz Will Power (+0.3323). Lider mistrzostw, Alex Palou ruszy do wyścigu z czwartej pozycji (+0.5323).
KWALIFIKACJE - RUNDA 1 - GRUPA 1
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|5
|1'10.902
|113.633
|2
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'10.991
|0.089
|0.089
|113.490
|3
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|7
|1'11.299
|0.397
|0.307
|113.000
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'11.317
|0.415
|0.018
|112.970
|5
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|7
|1'11.377
|0.475
|0.059
|112.876
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'11.527
|0.625
|0.150
|112.639
|7
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|7
|1'11.530
|0.628
|0.002
|112.635
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|6
|1'11.544
|0.642
|0.014
|112.612
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|7
|1'11.550
|0.648
|0.005
|112.603
|10
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'11.672
|0.770
|0.121
|112.412
|11
|Sébastien Bourdais
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|7
|1'11.977
|1.075
|0.305
|111.935
|12
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'12.144
|1.242
|0.166
|111.676
|13
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'12.286
|1.384
|0.142
|
111.456
|Pełne wyniki
KWALIFIKACJE - RUNDA 1 - GRUPA 2
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Oliver Askew
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'11.015
|113.451
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'11.069
|0.053
|0.053
|113.366
|3
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|7
|1'11.185
|0.169
|0.116
|113.181
|4
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|7
|1'11.283
|0.268
|0.098
|113.025
|5
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'11.354
|0.338
|0.070
|112.913
|6
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'11.439
|0.424
|0.085
|112.778
|7
|Ed Jones
|Dale Coyne Racing
|7
|1'11.469
|0.453
|0.029
|112.731
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|6
|1'11.576
|0.561
|0.107
|112.562
|9
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|7
|1'11.592
|0.576
|0.015
|112.538
|10
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|6
|1'11.668
|0.653
|0.076
|112.417
|11
|Hélio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|6
|1'11.807
|0.791
|0.138
|112.201
|12
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|6
|1'12.284
|1.268
|0.477
|111.460
|13
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|6
|1'12.355
|1.340
|0.071
|111.350
|14
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|6
|1'12.605
|1.590
|0.249
|110.967
|Pełne wyniki
KWALIFIKACJE - RUNDA 2
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'10.584
|114.144
|2
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|6
|1'10.833
|0.248
|0.248
|113.743
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|1'10.835
|0.250
|0.001
|113.740
|4
|Oliver Askew
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|6
|1'10.911
|0.327
|0.076
|113.617
|5
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'10.916
|0.332
|0.005
|113.609
|6
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|6
|1'11.022
|0.437
|0.105
|113.441
|7
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'11.258
|0.673
|0.236
|113.065
|8
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'11.276
|0.692
|0.018
|113.035
|9
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|7
|1'11.306
|0.722
|0.029
|112.988
|10
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|5
|1'11.308
|0.724
|0.002
|112.985
|11
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'11.456
|0.872
|0.147
|112.751
|12
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'12.593
|2.008
|1.136
|110.986
|Pełne wyniki
KWALIFIKACJE - FIRESTONE FAST 6
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|3
|1'10.799
|113.798
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|3
|1'10.995
|0.195
|0.195
|113.484
|3
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|3
|1'11.131
|0.332
|0.136
|113.266
|4
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|1'11.331
|0.532
|0.200
|112.948
|5
|Oliver Askew
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|3
|1'11.893
|1.094
|0.562
|112.065
|6
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|2
|1'24.271
|13.472
|12.377
|95.605
|Pełne wyniki
