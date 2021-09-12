Bilety
Wstecz / Kimball wraca w Long Beach
IndyCar / Portland Wiadomości

Palou z pierwszego pola w Portland

Autor:

Hiszpan wygrał kwalifikacje do wyścigu w Portland. Debiutujący Callum Illot zakończył rywalizację w grupie pierwszej na 11. pozycji.

Palou z pierwszego pola w Portland

24-latek popisał się najlepszym czasem podczas Firestone Fast Six (58.7701). Obok niego na starcie ustawią się Alexander Rossi (+0.0872) oraz Scott Dixon (+0.0972).

Trudne początki w amerykańskiej serii zaliczył Junior Ferrari, Callum Illot. Brytyjczyk ruszy do niedzielnego wyścigu z końca stawki.

Q1 GRUPA 1

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.809     120.226
2 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 58.936 0.127 0.127 119.966
3 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 8 59.017 0.208 0.080 119.801
4 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 8 59.073 0.264 0.055 119.688
5 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.196 0.386 0.122 119.441
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 59.214 0.404 0.018 119.404
7 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 59.223 0.413 0.008 119.386
8 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 8 59.253 0.444 0.030 119.324
9 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 8 59.356 0.546 0.102 119.118
10 Brazil Hélio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 8 59.419 0.609 0.062 118.992
11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 59.500 0.691 0.081 118.829
12 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.712 0.902 0.211 118.408
13 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 0        
Pełne wyniki

Q1 GRUPA 2

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 58.691     120.468
2 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.797 0.105 0.105 120.251
3 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 8 58.845 0.153 0.047 120.153
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.868 0.177 0.023 120.105
5 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 58.933 0.241 0.064 119.974
6 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 58.939 0.247 0.006 119.961
7 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 8 59.003 0.312 0.064 119.831
8 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.097 0.406 0.094 119.640
9 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 9 59.137 0.445 0.039 119.559
10 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 8 59.146 0.455 0.009 119.541
11 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.188 0.497 0.042 119.456
12 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.195 0.504 0.006 119.442
13 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 8 59.659 0.967 0.463 118.513
14 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 59.743 1.052 0.084 118.345
Pełne wyniki

Q2

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.769     120.308
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.820 0.050 0.050 120.204
3 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 58.933 0.164 0.113 119.972
4 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 7 58.945 0.176 0.012 119.947
5 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 8 58.957 0.188 0.011 119.924
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 58.962 0.193 0.005 119.913
7 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 58.973 0.204 0.010 119.892
8 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 59.024 0.255 0.051 119.787
9 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.083 0.314 0.059 119.668
10 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.090 0.321 0.006 119.655
11 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 8 59.234 0.465 0.144 119.363
12 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 59.241 0.472 0.007 119.348
Pełne wyniki

Firestone Fast Six

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 58.770     120.306
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 3 58.857 0.087 0.087 120.128
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 58.867 0.097 0.010 120.107
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 3 58.950 0.180 0.083 119.938
5 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 59.006 0.236 0.056 119.824
6 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 4 59.279 0.509 0.272 119.272
Pełne wyniki
akcje
komentarze
Kimball wraca w Long Beach

Poprzedni artykuł

Kimball wraca w Long Beach
Załaduj komentarze

IndyCar 2021 - Skrót wyścigu w St. Louis 05:32
IndyCar
25 sie 2021

IndyCar 2021 - Skrót wyścigu w St. Louis

Indycar Series - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix 2021 04:57
IndyCar
15 sie 2021

Indycar Series - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix 2021

Indycar - Podsumowanie Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2021 05:18
IndyCar
10 sie 2021

Indycar - Podsumowanie Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2021

Indycar: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Wyścig 1 04:37
IndyCar
13 cze 2021

Indycar: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Wyścig 1

Indianapolis 500 - Skrót wyścigu 06:59
IndyCar
1 cze 2021

Indianapolis 500 - Skrót wyścigu

