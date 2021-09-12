IndyCar / Portland Wiadomości
Palou z pierwszego pola w Portland
Autor: Jakub Kuruc
Hiszpan wygrał kwalifikacje do wyścigu w Portland. Debiutujący Callum Illot zakończył rywalizację w grupie pierwszej na 11. pozycji.
24-latek popisał się najlepszym czasem podczas Firestone Fast Six (58.7701). Obok niego na starcie ustawią się Alexander Rossi (+0.0872) oraz Scott Dixon (+0.0972).
Trudne początki w amerykańskiej serii zaliczył Junior Ferrari, Callum Illot. Brytyjczyk ruszy do niedzielnego wyścigu z końca stawki.
Q1 GRUPA 1
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|58.809
|120.226
|2
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|58.936
|0.127
|0.127
|119.966
|3
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|8
|59.017
|0.208
|0.080
|119.801
|4
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|8
|59.073
|0.264
|0.055
|119.688
|5
|Oliver Askew
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|59.196
|0.386
|0.122
|119.441
|6
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|8
|59.214
|0.404
|0.018
|119.404
|7
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|8
|59.223
|0.413
|0.008
|119.386
|8
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|8
|59.253
|0.444
|0.030
|119.324
|9
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|8
|59.356
|0.546
|0.102
|119.118
|10
|Hélio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|8
|59.419
|0.609
|0.062
|118.992
|11
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|7
|59.500
|0.691
|0.081
|118.829
|12
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|59.712
|0.902
|0.211
|118.408
|13
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|0
|Pełne wyniki
Q1 GRUPA 2
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|8
|58.691
|120.468
|2
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|58.797
|0.105
|0.105
|120.251
|3
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|8
|58.845
|0.153
|0.047
|120.153
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|58.868
|0.177
|0.023
|120.105
|5
|Ed Jones
|Dale Coyne Racing
|8
|58.933
|0.241
|0.064
|119.974
|6
|Sébastien Bourdais
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|8
|58.939
|0.247
|0.006
|119.961
|7
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|8
|59.003
|0.312
|0.064
|119.831
|8
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|8
|59.097
|0.406
|0.094
|119.640
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|9
|59.137
|0.445
|0.039
|119.559
|10
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|8
|59.146
|0.455
|0.009
|119.541
|11
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|8
|59.188
|0.497
|0.042
|119.456
|12
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|59.195
|0.504
|0.006
|119.442
|13
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|8
|59.659
|0.967
|0.463
|118.513
|14
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|8
|59.743
|1.052
|0.084
|118.345
|Pełne wyniki
Q2
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|58.769
|120.308
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|58.820
|0.050
|0.050
|120.204
|3
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|58.933
|0.164
|0.113
|119.972
|4
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|58.945
|0.176
|0.012
|119.947
|5
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|8
|58.957
|0.188
|0.011
|119.924
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|8
|58.962
|0.193
|0.005
|119.913
|7
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|8
|58.973
|0.204
|0.010
|119.892
|8
|Ed Jones
|Dale Coyne Racing
|8
|59.024
|0.255
|0.051
|119.787
|9
|Oliver Askew
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|59.083
|0.314
|0.059
|119.668
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|59.090
|0.321
|0.006
|119.655
|11
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|8
|59.234
|0.465
|0.144
|119.363
|12
|Sébastien Bourdais
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|8
|59.241
|0.472
|0.007
|119.348
|Pełne wyniki
Firestone Fast Six
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|58.770
|120.306
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|3
|58.857
|0.087
|0.087
|120.128
|3
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|58.867
|0.097
|0.010
|120.107
|4
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|3
|58.950
|0.180
|0.083
|119.938
|5
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|4
|59.006
|0.236
|0.056
|119.824
|6
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|4
|59.279
|0.509
|0.272
|119.272
|Pełne wyniki
Palou z pierwszego pola w Portland
Listen to this article