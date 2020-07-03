Power przed Ferruccim
Will Power wyprzedził Santino Ferrucciego o 0,1755 sekundy w treningu przed GMR Grand Prix.
W 1,5-godzinnej sesji na drogowym torze wewnątrz Indianapolis Motor Speedway kolejne miejsca zajęli Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud i Felix Rosenqvist.
Ferrucci musiał czekać przez 5 minut, ukarany za wyrzucenie na trawę Ryana Hunter-Reaya. Incydent doprowadził do czerwonej flagi. Drugą czerwoną flagę spowodował Sage Karam, który wykonał obrót i zgasił silnik.
Przed końcem sesji Power zszedł do 1.09,9487, odbierając prowadzenie Ferrucciemu. W dorobku Powera widnieją trzy zwycięstwa w tym wyścigu - w 2015, 2017 i 2018 roku. Pozostałe trzy edycje wygrał Simon Pagenaud.
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|30
|1'09.948
|125.526
|2
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|21
|1'10.124
|0.175
|0.175
|125.212
|3
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|28
|1'10.164
|0.216
|0.040
|125.140
|4
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|29
|1'10.187
|0.238
|0.022
|125.099
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|25
|1'10.205
|0.256
|0.018
|125.067
|6
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|25
|1'10.284
|0.335
|0.079
|124.926
|7
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|27
|1'10.312
|0.364
|0.028
|124.876
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|29
|1'10.361
|0.413
|0.049
|124.789
|9
|Spencer Pigot
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl A
|23
|1'10.363
|0.414
|0.001
|124.787
|10
|Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|30
|1'10.364
|0.415
|0.000
|124.785
|11
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|17
|1'10.384
|0.436
|0.020
|124.749
|12
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|26
|1'10.386
|0.437
|0.001
|124.746
|13
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|24
|1'10.455
|0.506
|0.068
|124.624
|14
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|30
|1'10.485
|0.537
|0.030
|124.570
|15
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|21
|1'10.520
|0.571
|0.034
|124.509
|16
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|25
|1'10.538
|0.589
|0.017
|124.477
|17
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|36
|1'10.605
|0.657
|0.067
|124.358
|18
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|26
|1'10.611
|0.662
|0.005
|124.348
|19
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|31
|1'10.685
|0.736
|0.074
|124.218
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|26
|1'10.693
|0.744
|0.008
|124.204
|21
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|27
|1'10.708
|0.760
|0.015
|124.177
|22
|Alex Palou
|Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|26
|1'10.886
|0.937
|0.177
|123.866
|23
|Charlie Kimball
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|25
|1'10.979
|1.031
|0.093
|123.703
|24
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|26
|1'11.227
|1.278
|0.247
|123.273
|25
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|42
|1'11.448
|1.499
|0.221
|122.891
|26
|Sage Karam
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|28
|1'11.616
|1.667
|0.168
|122.603
O tym artykule
|Serie
|IndyCar , Wyścigi
|Wydarzenie
|Grand Prix of Indianapolis
|Kierowcy
|Will Power
|Autor
|Janusz Śmiłowski
