© 2020 Motorsport Network. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis / Wiadomości

Power przed Ferruccim

akcje
komentarze
Power przed Ferruccim
Autor:
3 lip 2020, 17:31

Will Power wyprzedził Santino Ferrucciego o 0,1755 sekundy w treningu przed GMR Grand Prix.

W 1,5-godzinnej sesji na drogowym torze wewnątrz Indianapolis Motor Speedway kolejne miejsca zajęli Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud i Felix Rosenqvist.

Ferrucci musiał czekać przez 5 minut, ukarany za wyrzucenie na trawę Ryana Hunter-Reaya. Incydent doprowadził do czerwonej flagi. Drugą czerwoną flagę spowodował Sage Karam, który wykonał obrót i zgasił silnik.

Przed końcem sesji Power zszedł do 1.09,9487, odbierając prowadzenie Ferrucciemu. W dorobku Powera widnieją trzy zwycięstwa w tym wyścigu - w 2015, 2017 i 2018 roku. Pozostałe trzy edycje wygrał Simon Pagenaud.

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 30 1'09.948     125.526
2 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 21 1'10.124 0.175 0.175 125.212
3 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 28 1'10.164 0.216 0.040 125.140
4 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 29 1'10.187 0.238 0.022 125.099
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 25 1'10.205 0.256 0.018 125.067
6 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 25 1'10.284 0.335 0.079 124.926
7 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 27 1'10.312 0.364 0.028 124.876
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 29 1'10.361 0.413 0.049 124.789
9 United States Spencer Pigot Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl A 23 1'10.363 0.414 0.001 124.787
10 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 30 1'10.364 0.415 0.000 124.785
11 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 17 1'10.384 0.436 0.020 124.749
12 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 26 1'10.386 0.437 0.001 124.746
13 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 24 1'10.455 0.506 0.068 124.624
14 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 30 1'10.485 0.537 0.030 124.570
15 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'10.520 0.571 0.034 124.509
16 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 25 1'10.538 0.589 0.017 124.477
17 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 36 1'10.605 0.657 0.067 124.358
18 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 26 1'10.611 0.662 0.005 124.348
19 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 31 1'10.685 0.736 0.074 124.218
20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 26 1'10.693 0.744 0.008 124.204
21 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 27 1'10.708 0.760 0.015 124.177
22 Spain Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 26 1'10.886 0.937 0.177 123.866
23 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 25 1'10.979 1.031 0.093 123.703
24 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 26 1'11.227 1.278 0.247 123.273
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 42 1'11.448 1.499 0.221 122.891
26 United States Sage Karam United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 28 1'11.616 1.667 0.168 122.603
Pełne wyniki
O tym artykule

Serie IndyCar , Wyścigi
Wydarzenie Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Kierowcy Will Power
Autor Janusz Śmiłowski

