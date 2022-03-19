Bilety
Hildebrand zawita na owalach
IndyCar / Texas Wiadomości

Rosenqvist wygrywa kwalifikacje w Teksasie

Felix Rosenqvist wygrał kwalifikacje IndyCar na owalnym torze w Teksasie.

Autor:
Rosenqvist wygrywa kwalifikacje w Teksasie

Reprezentant Arrow McLaren SP w ciąg trzech okążeń uzyskał średnią prędkość 221.110 mph. Za nim uplasował się Scott McLaughlin (221.096 mph). Bliski pokonania dwój kierowców był Takuma Sato, jednak Japończyk musiał ostatecznie zadowolić się trzecią pozycją (221.094 mph).

Will Power i Scott Dixon byli ostatnimi kierowcami, którzy byli w stanie uzyskać średnią prędkość 221 mph. Alex Palou, który aktualnie zajmuje drugą pozycję w klasyfikacji generalnej zajął 11. lokatę. Hiszpana pokonali m.in Pato O'Ward oraz Colton Herta. Za reprezentantami Chip Ganassi Racing znaleźli się byli zawodnicy Formuły 1 Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean oraz Marcu Ericsson.

Wyniki - Kwalifikacje

Poz. # Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 2 23.423     221.316
2 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 2 23.439 0.015 0.015 221.166
3 51 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 2 23.434 0.010   221.216
4 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 2 23.454 0.031 0.020 221.024
5 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 23.447 0.023   221.094
6 06 Brazil Hélio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 2 23.451 0.028 0.004 221.048
7 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 2 23.478 0.055 0.026 220.796
8 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2 23.454 0.030   221.028
9 26 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 2 23.483 0.059 0.029 220.752
10 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 2 23.466 0.043   220.908
11 10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 23.499 0.076 0.032 220.599
12 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 2 23.514 0.090 0.014 220.463
13 28 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 2 23.492 0.068   220.668
14 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 23.510 0.087 0.018 220.494
15 60 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 2 23.521 0.098 0.010 220.392
16 20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2 23.552 0.129 0.030 220.104
17 29 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 2 23.553 0.129 0.000 220.096
18 48 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 23.563 0.139 0.009 220.006
19 18 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 2 23.571 0.148 0.008 219.927
20 77 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 2 23.602 0.179 0.031 219.637
21 33 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2 23.622 0.199 0.020 219.450
22 4 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 23.641 0.218 0.018 219.275
23 14 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 23.655 0.231 0.013 219.147
24 45 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 23.690 0.267 0.035 218.820
25 30 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 23.697 0.274 0.007 218.754
26 11 United States J.R. Hildebrand United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 23.699 0.275 0.001 218.740
27 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 23.716 0.293 0.017 218.582
Pełne wyniki
Hildebrand zawita na owalach
Poprzedni artykuł

Hildebrand zawita na owalach
Jakub Kuruc
