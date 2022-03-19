IndyCar / Texas Wiadomości
Rosenqvist wygrywa kwalifikacje w Teksasie
Felix Rosenqvist wygrał kwalifikacje IndyCar na owalnym torze w Teksasie.
Reprezentant Arrow McLaren SP w ciąg trzech okążeń uzyskał średnią prędkość 221.110 mph. Za nim uplasował się Scott McLaughlin (221.096 mph). Bliski pokonania dwój kierowców był Takuma Sato, jednak Japończyk musiał ostatecznie zadowolić się trzecią pozycją (221.094 mph).
Will Power i Scott Dixon byli ostatnimi kierowcami, którzy byli w stanie uzyskać średnią prędkość 221 mph. Alex Palou, który aktualnie zajmuje drugą pozycję w klasyfikacji generalnej zajął 11. lokatę. Hiszpana pokonali m.in Pato O'Ward oraz Colton Herta. Za reprezentantami Chip Ganassi Racing znaleźli się byli zawodnicy Formuły 1 Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean oraz Marcu Ericsson.
Wyniki - Kwalifikacje
|Poz.
|#
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|2
|23.423
|221.316
|2
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|2
|23.439
|0.015
|0.015
|221.166
|3
|51
|Takuma Sato
|Dale Coyne Racing
|2
|23.434
|0.010
|221.216
|4
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|2
|23.454
|0.031
|0.020
|221.024
|5
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|23.447
|0.023
|221.094
|6
|06
|Hélio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|2
|23.451
|0.028
|0.004
|221.048
|7
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|2
|23.478
|0.055
|0.026
|220.796
|8
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2
|23.454
|0.030
|221.028
|9
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|2
|23.483
|0.059
|0.029
|220.752
|10
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|2
|23.466
|0.043
|220.908
|11
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|23.499
|0.076
|0.032
|220.599
|12
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|2
|23.514
|0.090
|0.014
|220.463
|13
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|2
|23.492
|0.068
|220.668
|14
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|23.510
|0.087
|0.018
|220.494
|15
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|2
|23.521
|0.098
|0.010
|220.392
|16
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2
|23.552
|0.129
|0.030
|220.104
|17
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|2
|23.553
|0.129
|0.000
|220.096
|18
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|23.563
|0.139
|0.009
|220.006
|19
|18
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|2
|23.571
|0.148
|0.008
|219.927
|20
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|2
|23.602
|0.179
|0.031
|219.637
|21
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2
|23.622
|0.199
|0.020
|219.450
|22
|4
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2
|23.641
|0.218
|0.018
|219.275
|23
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2
|23.655
|0.231
|0.013
|219.147
|24
|45
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2
|23.690
|0.267
|0.035
|218.820
|25
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2
|23.697
|0.274
|0.007
|218.754
|26
|11
|J.R. Hildebrand
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2
|23.699
|0.275
|0.001
|218.740
|27
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2
|23.716
|0.293
|0.017
|218.582
