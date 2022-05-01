VeeKay najszybszy w Alabamie
Rinus VeeKay wygrał kwalifikacje serii IndyCar przed Grand Prix of Alabama w Birmingham.
Podczas Q1 w grupie pierwszej najszybszy okazał się Scott McLaughlin, za nim znaleźli się m.in. Pato O'Ward i Felix Rosenqvist.
W Grupie 2 najlepszym zawodnikiem był Romain Grosjean, który był 0.136 sekundy szybszy od Coltona Herty. Trzeci był Josef Newgarden. Świetnie zaprezentował się Callum Illot.
Były kierowca F2 zdołał zakwalifikować się do Q2. W drugiej części kwalifikacji najlepszy czas uzyskał Pato O'Ward. Oprócz reprezentanta McLarena do ostatniej części sesji kwalifikacyjnej dostał się Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist, Rinus VeeKay oraz Alex Palou.
Rinus VeeKay, który świetnie prezentuje się w tym sezonie zdołał zdobyć pole position pokonując minimalnie Pato O'Warda i Alexa Palou.
Wyniki - Kwalifikacje
Q3
|Poz.
|#
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|4
|1'06.250
|124.980
|2
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|2
|1'06.400
|0.149
|0.149
|124.698
|3
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|1'06.441
|0.190
|0.041
|124.621
|4
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|2
|1'06.496
|0.246
|0.055
|124.517
|5
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|4
|1'06.554
|0.304
|0.058
|124.409
|6
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|3
|1'06.641
|0.390
|0.086
|124.248
|Pełne wyniki
Q2
|Poz.
|#
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|7
|1'06.105
|125.255
|2
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|7
|1'06.147
|0.042
|0.042
|125.175
|3
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|1'06.183
|0.078
|0.036
|125.106
|4
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|7
|1'06.272
|0.166
|0.088
|124.939
|5
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|7
|1'06.273
|0.167
|0.001
|124.937
|6
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'06.315
|0.209
|0.042
|124.858
|7
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|7
|1'06.334
|0.229
|0.019
|124.821
|8
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|1'06.382
|0.276
|0.047
|124.733
|9
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'06.633
|0.528
|0.251
|124.261
|10
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'06.729
|0.624
|0.095
|124.083
|11
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|7
|1'07.200
|1.094
|0.470
|123.214
|12
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'07.356
|1.250
|0.156
|122.929
|Pełne wyniki
Q1 Gr. 1
|Poz.
|#
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|7
|1'06.028
|125.400
|2
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|7
|1'06.244
|0.215
|0.215
|124.991
|3
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|7
|1'06.385
|0.356
|0.140
|124.726
|4
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'06.387
|0.358
|0.002
|124.722
|5
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'06.396
|0.367
|0.008
|124.706
|6
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'06.501
|0.472
|0.105
|124.508
|7
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'06.514
|0.485
|0.012
|124.485
|8
|45
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'06.651
|0.622
|0.136
|124.229
|9
|51
|Takuma Sato
|Dale Coyne Racing
|7
|1'06.754
|0.725
|0.103
|124.037
|10
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|7
|1'06.777
|0.748
|0.023
|123.994
|11
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|7
|1'06.821
|0.792
|0.043
|123.913
|12
|4
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|7
|1'07.686
|1.658
|0.865
|122.328
|13
|11
|Tatiana Calderón
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|7
|1'07.924
|1.895
|0.237
|121.900
|Pełne wyniki
Q1 Gr. 2
|Poz.
|#
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|1'06.200
|125.076
|2
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'06.339
|0.139
|0.139
|124.812
|3
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|7
|1'06.379
|0.179
|0.040
|124.737
|4
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|7
|1'06.547
|0.347
|0.167
|124.422
|5
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|7
|1'06.664
|0.464
|0.117
|124.203
|6
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|1'06.730
|0.530
|0.065
|124.081
|7
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1'06.746
|0.546
|0.015
|124.052
|8
|06
|Hélio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|6
|1'06.813
|0.613
|0.067
|123.926
|9
|18
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|6
|1'06.889
|0.689
|0.076
|123.786
|10
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'07.024
|0.824
|0.134
|123.537
|11
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|6
|1'07.035
|0.835
|0.010
|123.518
|12
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|7
|1'07.105
|0.905
|0.070
|123.388
|13
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|1'09.007
|2.807
|1.902
|119.987
|Pełne wyniki