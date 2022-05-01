Bilety
Wstecz / Johnson walczy z kontuzją
IndyCar / Birmingham Wiadomości

VeeKay najszybszy w Alabamie

Rinus VeeKay wygrał kwalifikacje serii IndyCar przed Grand Prix of Alabama w Birmingham.

Autor:
VeeKay najszybszy w Alabamie

Podczas Q1 w grupie pierwszej najszybszy okazał się Scott McLaughlin, za nim znaleźli się m.in. Pato O'Ward i Felix Rosenqvist.

W Grupie 2 najlepszym zawodnikiem był Romain Grosjean, który był 0.136 sekundy szybszy od Coltona Herty. Trzeci był Josef Newgarden. Świetnie zaprezentował się Callum Illot.

Były kierowca F2 zdołał zakwalifikować się do Q2. W drugiej części kwalifikacji najlepszy czas uzyskał Pato O'Ward. Oprócz reprezentanta McLarena do ostatniej części sesji kwalifikacyjnej dostał się Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist, Rinus VeeKay oraz Alex Palou.

Rinus VeeKay, który świetnie prezentuje się w tym sezonie zdołał zdobyć pole position pokonując minimalnie Pato O'Warda i Alexa Palou.

Wyniki - Kwalifikacje

Q3

Poz. # Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 1'06.250     124.980
2 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 2 1'06.400 0.149 0.149 124.698
3 10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 1'06.441 0.190 0.041 124.621
4 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 2 1'06.496 0.246 0.055 124.517
5 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'06.554 0.304 0.058 124.409
6 7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 3 1'06.641 0.390 0.086 124.248
Pełne wyniki

Q2

Poz. # Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'06.105     125.255
2 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 7 1'06.147 0.042 0.042 125.175
3 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'06.183 0.078 0.036 125.106
4 7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'06.272 0.166 0.088 124.939
5 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'06.273 0.167 0.001 124.937
6 10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.315 0.209 0.042 124.858
7 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'06.334 0.229 0.019 124.821
8 28 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'06.382 0.276 0.047 124.733
9 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.633 0.528 0.251 124.261
10 26 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'06.729 0.624 0.095 124.083
11 77 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 1'07.200 1.094 0.470 123.214
12 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'07.356 1.250 0.156 122.929
Pełne wyniki

Q1 Gr. 1

Poz. # Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 7 1'06.028     125.400
2 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'06.244 0.215 0.215 124.991
3 7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'06.385 0.356 0.140 124.726
4 10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.387 0.358 0.002 124.722
5 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'06.396 0.367 0.008 124.706
6 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.501 0.472 0.105 124.508
7 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.514 0.485 0.012 124.485
8 45 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.651 0.622 0.136 124.229
9 51 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'06.754 0.725 0.103 124.037
10 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 1'06.777 0.748 0.023 123.994
11 14 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'06.821 0.792 0.043 123.913
12 4 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'07.686 1.658 0.865 122.328
13 11 Colombia Tatiana Calderón United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'07.924 1.895 0.237 121.900
Pełne wyniki

Q1 Gr. 2

Poz. # Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 28 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'06.200     125.076
2 26 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'06.339 0.139 0.139 124.812
3 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'06.379 0.179 0.040 124.737
4 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'06.547 0.347 0.167 124.422
5 77 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 1'06.664 0.464 0.117 124.203
6 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.730 0.530 0.065 124.081
7 30 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.746 0.546 0.015 124.052
8 06 Brazil Hélio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 6 1'06.813 0.613 0.067 123.926
9 18 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 6 1'06.889 0.689 0.076 123.786
10 29 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'07.024 0.824 0.134 123.537
11 20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'07.035 0.835 0.010 123.518
12 60 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 7 1'07.105 0.905 0.070 123.388
13 48 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'09.007 2.807 1.902 119.987
Pełne wyniki
Johnson walczy z kontuzją
Poprzedni artykuł

Johnson walczy z kontuzją
