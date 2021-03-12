Galeria zdjęć: Ostatni dzień testów MotoGP
Galeria zdjęć z ostatniego dnia testów przedsezonowych MotoGP w Katarze.
W piątek najlepszy czas zanotował Danilo Petrucci, ale pomiarowe okrążenia zaliczyło tylko pięciu zawodników. Na Losail International Circuit panowały bardzo trudne warunki. Silny wiatr nawiewał dużo piasku na tor, a w tych okolicznościach przeprowadzenie sesji testowej było praktycznie niemożliwe.
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandstorm
Autor zdjęcia: Yamaha MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lights on the circuit
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fans
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda, leg in cast
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
O tym artykule
|Serie
|MotoGP , Motocykle
|Wydarzenie
|Testy w Katarze
|Impreza
|Friday
|Tagi
|motogp
|Autor
|Marcin Wyrzykowski