Galeria zdjęć: Ostatni dzień testów MotoGP

Autor:

Galeria zdjęć z ostatniego dnia testów przedsezonowych MotoGP w Katarze.

Galeria zdjęć: Ostatni dzień testów MotoGP

W piątek najlepszy czas zanotował Danilo Petrucci, ale pomiarowe okrążenia zaliczyło tylko pięciu zawodników. Na Losail International Circuit panowały bardzo trudne warunki. Silny wiatr nawiewał dużo piasku na tor, a w tych okolicznościach przeprowadzenie sesji testowej było praktycznie niemożliwe.

Galeria zdjęć z testów:

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
1/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
2/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
3/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
4/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandstorm

Sandstorm
5/31

Autor zdjęcia: Yamaha MotoGP

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
6/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
7/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
8/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
9/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lights on the circuit

Lights on the circuit
10/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
11/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
12/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
13/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
14/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fans

Fans
15/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
16/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
17/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
18/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda, leg in cast

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda, leg in cast
19/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
20/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
21/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3
22/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
23/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
24/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
25/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
26/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
27/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
28/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
29/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
30/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
31/31

Autor zdjęcia: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

O tym artykule

Serie MotoGP , Motocykle
Wydarzenie Testy w Katarze
Impreza Friday
Tagi motogp
Autor Marcin Wyrzykowski

