Craig Breen - kariera na zdjęciach

Kariera Breena pełna była wzlotów i upadków, jednak po kolejnym angażu w Hyundaiu wydawała się powracać na właściwe tory, a najlepsze miało wciąż nadejść. Irlandzki kierowca nie doczeka się jednak upragnionego zwycięstwa w rundzie światowego czempionatu. Zmarł w czwartek w wyniku obrażeń odniesionych w wypadku, do którego doszło podczas testów przed Rajdem Chorwacji.
Początki i szybkie sukcesy
Przygodę z motorsportem Breen zaczął od kartingu, jednak zarażony pasją przez ojca Raya szybko porzucił tory na rzecz odcinków specjalnych. Na dobre przeniósł się na nie w 2009 roku, zaliczając udział w aż 24 rajdach. Zdążył zadebiutować w rundzie WRC, a w trakcie sezonu dołożyć jeszcze trzy występy na tym szczeblu, wygrywając wspólnie z Garethem Robertsem Ford Fiesta Sporting Trophy. Sezon 2010 to przede wszystkim występy na brytyjskiej scenie. Kolejne dwa lata przyniosły dalsze sukcesy w świecie. Uwagę na swoją osobę Breen zwrócił już w 2011 roku, wygrywając WRC Academy, czyli Junior World Rally Championship. Dwanaście miesięcy później cieszył się z triumfu w SWRC, choć cieniem na sezonie położyła się tragedia z włoskiego rajdu Targa Florio. W wypadku zginął jego pilot i przyjaciel - wspomniany wcześniej Gareth „Jaffa” Roberts.
Mistrzostwa Europy i starania o angaż w „fabryce”
Sukces w SWRC nie pozwolił Breenowi na pozostanie w najważniejszym rajdowym cyklu. Pochodzący z Waterford kierowca związał się z Peugeotem i ruszył na podbój Starego Kontynentu. Wystąpił m.in. w Rajdzie Polski, gdzie wraz z Larą Vanneste zajął siódme miejsce. Na koniec sezonu Breen był trzeci. Wynik ten powtórzył rok później. Z kolei kampania 2015 stała pod znakiem walki z Kajetanem Kajetanowiczem. Lepszy był Polak, który zdobył wtedy swój pierwszy z trzech laurów w FIA ERC.
Upragniony kontrakt i premierowe podium w WRC
W 2016 roku Breen - związany już wcześniej z koncernem PSA - dołączył do fabrycznej ekipy Citroena. I choć francuski producent ograniczył w tamtym sezonie swój udział w WRC, szykując się do zmian regulaminowych, Irlandczyk wystąpił w sześciu rundach światowego czempionatu. W Rajdzie Finlandii zdobył upragnione, pierwsze podium na tym szczeblu rozgrywkowym. Dwie kolejne - nadal niepełne - kampanie Breen spędził w C3 WRC, w Rajdzie Szwecji 2018 finiszując na drugiej pozycji.
Przerwa i związek z Hyundaiem
Po sezonie 2018 Citroen podziękował Breenowi za współpracę. Irlandczyk został bez etatu na pierwszą część kolejnego roku i jeździł głównie po rodzimych oesach, zdobywając wraz z Paulem Nagle tytuł na irlandzkim asfalcie. W drugiej połowie kampanii do Hyundaia ściągnął go Andrea Adamo. Breen i Nagle wystartowali w Finlandii i Walii. W pandemicznym 2020 roku niewiele było jazdy autem WRC, ale dzięki porozumieniu z MRF Tyres udało się złożyć program w mistrzostwach Europy. Podobnie wyglądał i kolejny sezon, choć pięć startów w WRC, Breen i Nagle zamienili w trzy podia z rzędu: w Estonii, Belgii i Finlandii.
Spełnienie marzeń i rozczarowanie
Kontrakt z M-Sportem to jedno, ale w sezonie 2022 Breen wreszcie zaliczył pełny program w mistrzostwach świata. To od dawna było jego marzeniem, a rywalizację rozpoczął od trzeciej pozycji w Rajdzie Monte Carlo. Jednak w dalszej części roku tylko raz zdołał stanąć na podium, a kampania przerodziła się w pasmo błędów i frustracji. Breen pożegnał się z brytyjską stajnią.
Pomocną dłoń po raz kolejny wyciągnął Hyundai. Breen miał się dzielić trzecim i20 N Rally1 z Danim Sordo. Dodatkowo zaplanowano udział w portugalskim czempionacie.
Wraz z nowym pilotem, Jamesem Fultonem, kampanię w WRC rozpoczął od świetnego występu w Rajdzie Szwecji. Na ośnieżonych drogach regionu Vasterbotten nawet prowadził, ale ostatecznie lepsi byli Ott Tanak i Martin Jarvoeja.
Drugim tegorocznym występem w mistrzostwach świata miał być przyszłotygodniowy Rajd Chorwacji...
