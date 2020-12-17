Główne imprezy
Rajdy
W
Rajdy
Rally Slovakia Ring
05 gru
Wydarzenie zakończone
W
Rajdy
Tor Modlin Rally Show
10 gru
Wydarzenie zakończone
Formuła 1
W
Formuła 1
GP Sakhiru
06 gru
Wydarzenie zakończone
Podsumowanie Wyniki
W
Formuła 1
GP Abu Zabi
13 gru
Wydarzenie zakończone
Podsumowanie Wyniki
ERC
W
ERC
Rajd Węgier
06 lis
Wydarzenie zakończone
W
ERC
Rally Islas Canarias
26 lis
Wydarzenie zakończone
WRC
W
WRC
Rally Monza
03 gru
Wydarzenie zakończone
Podsumowanie Wyniki
MPRC
W
MPRC
Słomczyn IV
23 paź
Wydarzenie zakończone
Zobacz pełną wersję:
Kalendarz Wyniki Klasyfikacje
Bilety
Zaloguj się

Motorsport Network

TV Kup bilety Sklep

Ściągnij aplikacje

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone
TV Kup bilety Sklep
Wstecz Dalej
Wyścigi / Wiadomości

Początek bez Loeba

akcje
komentarze
Początek bez Loeba
Autor:

Na Circuit Andorra rozpoczyna się jutro 32 edycja Trophée Andros.

Sześć zespołów wystawi 13 elektrycznych pojazdów w Elite Pro i Elite. Prymatu broni Aurélien Panis z Saintéloc Racing. Zabraknie Sébastiena Loeba, który miał zaliczyć dwie rundy - Andorę i Val Thorens. Dziewięciokrotny rajdowy mistrz świata będzie zajęty testami Extreme E w Hiszpanii. AS 01 z numerem 9 przejmie Quentin Giordano.

LISTA ZGŁOSZEŃ - ELITE PRO

Saintéloc Racing (Audi A1)
1 Aurélien Panis
8 Olivier Pernaut

DA Racing (Renault Zoe)
2 Jean-Baptiste Dubourg
5 Nicolas Prost

M Racing by Yvan Muller (Andros Sport 01)
3 Yann Ehrlacher
10 Franck Lagorce

Sylvain Pussier Compétition (Peugeot e208)
4 Nathanaël Berthon
7 Benjamin Rivière

Ducastel Race Performance (Andros Sport 01)
6 Christophe Ferrier
33 Lionel Daziano

Sébastien Loeb Racing (Andros Sport 01)
9 Quentin Giordano
11 Louis Gervoson

ELITE

Saintéloc Racing 
1 Laurent Nael
8 Philippe Bansard
12 Stéphane Ventaja

DA Racing 
2 Gérald Fontanel
5 Emmanuel Moinel

M Racing by Yvan Muller
3 Natan Bihel
10 Laurent Millara

Sylvain Pussier Compétition 
4 Sylvain Pussier
7 Clémentine Lhoste

Ducastel Race Performance 
6 Kévin Lopez
33 Louis Rousset

Sébastien Loeb Racing 
9 Jérémy Sarhy
11 Margot Laffite

Uproszczone kwalifikacje WEC

Poprzedni artykuł

Uproszczone kwalifikacje WEC

Następny artykuł

Audi zostaje w DTM

Audi zostaje w DTM
Załaduj komentarze

O tym artykule

Serie Wyścigi
Kierowcy Sébastien Loeb
Autor Janusz Śmiłowski

Modne Dziś

Wojtek prosi o pomoc
Inne Inne / Wiadomości

Wojtek prosi o pomoc

Monte Carlo bez kibiców
WRC WRC / Wiadomości

Monte Carlo bez kibiców

Zasmucony Albon myśli o powrocie
Formuła 1 Formuła 1 / Wiadomości

Zasmucony Albon myśli o powrocie

Vettel nie był brany pod uwagę
Formuła 1 Formuła 1 / Wiadomości

Vettel nie był brany pod uwagę

Verstappen liczy na pomoc Pereza
Formuła 1 Formuła 1 / Wiadomości

Verstappen liczy na pomoc Pereza

Aston Martin oficjalnie w F1
Formuła 1 Formuła 1 / Wiadomości

Aston Martin oficjalnie w F1

Główny rywal Kamaza
Dakar Dakar / Wiadomości

Główny rywal Kamaza

Najnowsze wiadomości

Toyota testuje LMH
wec WEC / Wiadomości

Toyota testuje LMH

Phoenix Racing z DTM do LMP2
Endurance Endurance / Wiadomości

Phoenix Racing z DTM do LMP2

Yamamoto mistrzem Super Formuły
race Wyścigi / Wiadomości

Yamamoto mistrzem Super Formuły

Duval z DTM do IMSA
imsa IMSA / Wiadomości

Duval z DTM do IMSA

Modne

1
Formuła 1

Ferrari zapowiedziało SF21

1d
2
WRC

Monte Carlo bez kibiców

6d
3
WEC

Toyota testuje LMH

15g
4
Formuła 1

Vettel nie był brany pod uwagę

1d
5
Dakar

Główny rywal Kamaza

1r

Najnowsze wiadomości

Toyota testuje LMH
wec

Toyota testuje LMH

Phoenix Racing z DTM do LMP2
Endurance

Phoenix Racing z DTM do LMP2

Yamamoto mistrzem Super Formuły
race

Yamamoto mistrzem Super Formuły

Duval z DTM do IMSA
imsa

Duval z DTM do IMSA

Finał Ehrlachera, dzień Panisa
race

Finał Ehrlachera, dzień Panisa

Najnowsze filmy

Robert Kubica na Nordschleife 15:48
Wyścigi
21 wrz 2020

Robert Kubica na Nordschleife

BSK TECH Wyścig Górski Żdanów 2020 07:46
Wyścigi
6 lip 2020

BSK TECH Wyścig Górski Żdanów 2020

BSK TECH Wyścigi Górskie 2020 - Kamionki 06:05
Wyścigi
15 cze 2020

BSK TECH Wyścigi Górskie 2020 - Kamionki

Mateusz Kaprzyk - Ligier LMP3 - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 03:22
Wyścigi
5 lut 2020

Mateusz Kaprzyk - Ligier LMP3 - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

GP Ice Race 2020 14:31
Wyścigi
2 lut 2020

GP Ice Race 2020

Zamów nasz newsletter

Aplikacja Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Prosimy o kontakt

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone