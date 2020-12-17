Początek bez Loeba
Na Circuit Andorra rozpoczyna się jutro 32 edycja Trophée Andros.
Sześć zespołów wystawi 13 elektrycznych pojazdów w Elite Pro i Elite. Prymatu broni Aurélien Panis z Saintéloc Racing. Zabraknie Sébastiena Loeba, który miał zaliczyć dwie rundy - Andorę i Val Thorens. Dziewięciokrotny rajdowy mistrz świata będzie zajęty testami Extreme E w Hiszpanii. AS 01 z numerem 9 przejmie Quentin Giordano.
LISTA ZGŁOSZEŃ - ELITE PRO
Saintéloc Racing (Audi A1)
1 Aurélien Panis
8 Olivier Pernaut
DA Racing (Renault Zoe)
2 Jean-Baptiste Dubourg
5 Nicolas Prost
M Racing by Yvan Muller (Andros Sport 01)
3 Yann Ehrlacher
10 Franck Lagorce
Sylvain Pussier Compétition (Peugeot e208)
4 Nathanaël Berthon
7 Benjamin Rivière
Ducastel Race Performance (Andros Sport 01)
6 Christophe Ferrier
33 Lionel Daziano
Sébastien Loeb Racing (Andros Sport 01)
9 Quentin Giordano
11 Louis Gervoson
ELITE
Saintéloc Racing
1 Laurent Nael
8 Philippe Bansard
12 Stéphane Ventaja
DA Racing
2 Gérald Fontanel
5 Emmanuel Moinel
M Racing by Yvan Muller
3 Natan Bihel
10 Laurent Millara
Sylvain Pussier Compétition
4 Sylvain Pussier
7 Clémentine Lhoste
Ducastel Race Performance
6 Kévin Lopez
33 Louis Rousset
Sébastien Loeb Racing
9 Jérémy Sarhy
11 Margot Laffite
O tym artykule
|Serie
|Wyścigi
|Kierowcy
|Sébastien Loeb
|Autor
|Janusz Śmiłowski