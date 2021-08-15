Bilety
Wstecz / Nieoficjalny rekord Rowlanda
Formuła E / Berlin E-Prix II Wiadomości

Mercedes odejdzie z Formuły E?

Według plotek na Tempelhofie, zespół Mercedesa opuści mistrzostwa świata Formuły E przed wprowadzeniem regulaminu technicznego Gen3.

Mercedes odejdzie z Formuły E?

Ostatnie pole position w sezonie 2020-21 zdobył kierowca Mercedesa, Stoffel Vandoorne. 29-latek był szybszy o 0,131 sekundy od Olivera Rowlanda. Z drugiego rzędu startują Mitch Evans i Alexander Sims, z trzeciego Tom Blomqvist i Norman Nato.

Z pierwszej grupy do Super Pole awansował Mitch Evans (1.07,082), z trzeciej Vandoorne (1.06,678), Rowland (1.06,711) i Sims (1.1.06,887), z czwartej Nato (1.06,806) i Blomqvist (1.06,916). Lider punktacji, Nyck de Vries znalazł się na P13.

Evans rozpoczął Super Pole od 1.07,010. Norman Nato nie wyjechał na tor. Oliver Rowland przebił czasem 1.06,925. Ostatni w kolejce, Stoffel Vandoorne zdobył się na 1.06,794. To piąte pole position Belga w Formule E - trzecie w tym sezonie.

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Czas Strata km/h
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'06.794   126.927
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'06.925 0.131 126.679
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.010 0.216 126.518
4 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'07.041 0.247 126.459
5 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.106 0.312 126.337
6 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi      
7 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'07.088 0.294 126.371
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'07.100 0.306 126.348
9 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.106 0.312 126.337
10 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'07.114 0.320 126.322
11 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'07.139 0.345 126.275
12 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'07.150 0.356 126.254
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'07.162 0.368 126.232
14 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'07.164 0.370 126.228
15 Portugal António Félix da Costa China Techeetah 1'07.177 0.383 126.203
16 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'07.190 0.396 126.179
17 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'07.209 0.415 126.143
18 Germany Maximilian Günther United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.227 0.433 126.110
19 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'07.268 0.474 126.033
20 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.300 0.506 125.973
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.325 0.531 125.926
22 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.365 0.571 125.851
23 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'07.461 0.667 125.672
24 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.980 1.186 124.713
Pełne wyniki
Nieoficjalny rekord Rowlanda

Poprzedni artykuł

Nieoficjalny rekord Rowlanda
