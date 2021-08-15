Mercedes odejdzie z Formuły E?
Według plotek na Tempelhofie, zespół Mercedesa opuści mistrzostwa świata Formuły E przed wprowadzeniem regulaminu technicznego Gen3.
Ostatnie pole position w sezonie 2020-21 zdobył kierowca Mercedesa, Stoffel Vandoorne. 29-latek był szybszy o 0,131 sekundy od Olivera Rowlanda. Z drugiego rzędu startują Mitch Evans i Alexander Sims, z trzeciego Tom Blomqvist i Norman Nato.
Z pierwszej grupy do Super Pole awansował Mitch Evans (1.07,082), z trzeciej Vandoorne (1.06,678), Rowland (1.06,711) i Sims (1.1.06,887), z czwartej Nato (1.06,806) i Blomqvist (1.06,916). Lider punktacji, Nyck de Vries znalazł się na P13.
Evans rozpoczął Super Pole od 1.07,010. Norman Nato nie wyjechał na tor. Oliver Rowland przebił czasem 1.06,925. Ostatni w kolejce, Stoffel Vandoorne zdobył się na 1.06,794. To piąte pole position Belga w Formule E - trzecie w tym sezonie.
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Czas
|Strata
|km/h
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes
|1'06.794
|126.927
|2
|Oliver Rowland
|DAMS
|1'06.925
|0.131
|126.679
|3
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|1'07.010
|0.216
|126.518
|4
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|1'07.041
|0.247
|126.459
|5
|Tom Blomqvist
|NIO Formula E Team
|1'07.106
|0.312
|126.337
|6
|Norman Nato
|Venturi
|7
|Andre Lotterer
|Porsche Team
|1'07.088
|0.294
|126.371
|8
|Sébastien Buemi
|DAMS
|1'07.100
|0.306
|126.348
|9
|Jake Dennis
|Andretti Autosport
|1'07.106
|0.312
|126.337
|10
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Team
|1'07.114
|0.320
|126.322
|11
|Edoardo Mortara
|Venturi
|1'07.139
|0.345
|126.275
|12
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon Racing
|1'07.150
|0.356
|126.254
|13
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes
|1'07.162
|0.368
|126.232
|14
|Alex Lynn
|Mahindra Racing
|1'07.164
|0.370
|126.228
|15
|António Félix da Costa
|Techeetah
|1'07.177
|0.383
|126.203
|16
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|Techeetah
|1'07.190
|0.396
|126.179
|17
|Lucas di Grassi
|Team Abt
|1'07.209
|0.415
|126.143
|18
|Maximilian Günther
|Andretti Autosport
|1'07.227
|0.433
|126.110
|19
|René Rast
|Team Abt
|1'07.268
|0.474
|126.033
|20
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO Formula E Team
|1'07.300
|0.506
|125.973
|21
|Robin Frijns
|Virgin Racing
|1'07.325
|0.531
|125.926
|22
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|1'07.365
|0.571
|125.851
|23
|Joel Eriksson
|Dragon Racing
|1'07.461
|0.667
|125.672
|24
|Nick Cassidy
|Virgin Racing
|1'07.980
|1.186
|124.713
|Pełne wyniki
