Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina
Pascal Wehrlein sięgnął pod Pueblą po drugie pole position w Formule E.
Kierowca TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team ponownie wygrał Super Pole w Meksyku. Poprzednio dokonał tego w lutym 2019 roku na Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Wehrlein okazał się szybszy o 0,058 sekundy od Olivera Rowlanda. Z drugiego rzędu startują Jake Dennis i Jean-Éric Vergne, z trzeciego Maximilian Günther i Edo Mortara.
Najszybszy w grupie 2 (1.23,505), Wehrlein awansował do Super Pole wraz z rywalami z grupy - Rowlandem (1.23,808), Dennisem (1.23,886), Vergne (1.23,996) i Mortarą (1.24,286). Maximilian Günther przebił się z grupy 3 (1.24,072). Grupę 1 wygrał António Félix da Costa, czwartą - Sérgio Sette Câmara.
Pierwszy na torze w Super Pole, Edo Mortara popełnił błąd na zakręcie 11. Na czele zmieniali się Günther, Vergne, Dennis i Rowland. Zamykający stawkę Pascal Wehrlein zszedł do 1.23,780.
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Czas
|Strata
|km/h
|1
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Team
|1'23.780
|128.049
|2
|Oliver Rowland
|DAMS
|1'23.838
|0.058
|127.961
|3
|Jake Dennis
|Andretti Autosport
|1'23.879
|0.099
|127.898
|4
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|Techeetah
|1'24.282
|0.502
|127.286
|5
|Maximilian Günther
|Andretti Autosport
|1'25.095
|1.315
|126.070
|6
|Edoardo Mortara
|Venturi
|1'27.217
|3.437
|123.003
|7
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|1'24.425
|0.645
|127.071
|8
|Lucas di Grassi
|Team Abt
|1'24.489
|0.709
|126.975
|9
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon Racing
|1'24.706
|0.926
|126.649
|10
|René Rast
|Team Abt
|1'24.818
|1.038
|126.482
|11
|Andre Lotterer
|Porsche Team
|1'24.832
|1.052
|126.461
|12
|António Félix da Costa
|Techeetah
|1'24.881
|1.101
|126.388
|13
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|1'24.934
|1.154
|126.309
|14
|Joel Eriksson
|Dragon Racing
|1'24.992
|1.212
|126.223
|15
|Nick Cassidy
|Virgin Racing
|1'25.352
|1.572
|125.691
|16
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes
|1'25.387
|1.607
|125.639
|17
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO Formula E Team
|1'25.404
|1.624
|125.614
|18
|Alex Lynn
|Mahindra Racing
|1'25.593
|1.813
|125.337
|19
|Norman Nato
|Venturi
|1'25.730
|1.950
|125.137
|20
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|1'25.788
|2.008
|125.052
|21
|Sébastien Buemi
|DAMS
|1'25.809
|2.029
|125.021
|22
|Robin Frijns
|Virgin Racing
|1'26.146
|2.366
|124.532
|23
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes
|1'26.413
|2.633
|124.147
|24
|Tom Blomqvist
|NIO Formula E Team
|1'30.568
|6.788
|118.452
