Wstecz / Powtórka Rowlanda
Formuła E / Puebla E-Prix I Wiadomości

Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina

Pascal Wehrlein sięgnął pod Pueblą po drugie pole position w Formule E.

Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina

Kierowca TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team ponownie wygrał Super Pole w Meksyku. Poprzednio dokonał tego w lutym 2019 roku na Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Wehrlein okazał się szybszy o 0,058 sekundy od Olivera Rowlanda. Z drugiego rzędu startują Jake Dennis i Jean-Éric Vergne, z trzeciego Maximilian Günther i Edo Mortara.

Najszybszy w grupie 2 (1.23,505), Wehrlein awansował do Super Pole wraz z rywalami z grupy - Rowlandem (1.23,808), Dennisem (1.23,886), Vergne (1.23,996) i Mortarą (1.24,286). Maximilian Günther przebił się z grupy 3 (1.24,072). Grupę 1 wygrał António Félix da Costa, czwartą - Sérgio Sette Câmara.

Pierwszy na torze w Super Pole, Edo Mortara popełnił błąd na zakręcie 11. Na czele zmieniali się Günther, Vergne, Dennis i Rowland. Zamykający stawkę Pascal Wehrlein zszedł do 1.23,780.

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Czas Strata km/h
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'23.780   128.049
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'23.838 0.058 127.961
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'23.879 0.099 127.898
4 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'24.282 0.502 127.286
5 Germany Maximilian Günther United States Andretti Autosport 1'25.095 1.315 126.070
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'27.217 3.437 123.003
7 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'24.425 0.645 127.071
8 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'24.489 0.709 126.975
9 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'24.706 0.926 126.649
10 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'24.818 1.038 126.482
11 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'24.832 1.052 126.461
12 Portugal António Félix da Costa China Techeetah 1'24.881 1.101 126.388
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'24.934 1.154 126.309
14 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'24.992 1.212 126.223
15 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'25.352 1.572 125.691
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'25.387 1.607 125.639
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'25.404 1.624 125.614
18 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'25.593 1.813 125.337
19 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'25.730 1.950 125.137
20 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'25.788 2.008 125.052
21 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'25.809 2.029 125.021
22 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'26.146 2.366 124.532
23 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'26.413 2.633 124.147
24 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'30.568 6.788 118.452
Powtórka Rowlanda

Poprzedni artykuł

Powtórka Rowlanda
Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina
Formuła E

Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina

1g
Powtórka Rowlanda
Formuła E

Powtórka Rowlanda

3g
Pierwszy trening dla Rowlanda
Formuła E

Pierwszy trening dla Rowlanda

4g
Mercedes z opcją na Gen3
Formuła E

Mercedes z opcją na Gen3

2 cze 2021
Müller wybrał DTM
Formuła E

Müller wybrał DTM

28 maj 2021
Najnowsze filmy
Formuła E: Monaco E-Prix 2021 01:58
Formuła E
11 maj 2021

Formuła E: Monaco E-Prix 2021

Formuła E: Monaco E-Prix - Zaplecze Jaguar Racing 01:20
Formuła E
8 maj 2021

Formuła E: Monaco E-Prix - Zaplecze Jaguar Racing

Formuła E: Jaguar Racing - Mitch Evans opowiada o Monaco E-Prix 00:55
Formuła E
8 maj 2021

Formuła E: Jaguar Racing - Mitch Evans opowiada o Monaco E-Prix

Formula E: Dennis wygrał Valencia E-Prix II 2021 00:48
Formuła E
25 kwi 2021

Formula E: Dennis wygrał Valencia E-Prix II 2021

Formuła E: Jaguar Racing podczas Valencia E-Prix 2021 04:31
Formuła E
25 kwi 2021

Formuła E: Jaguar Racing podczas Valencia E-Prix 2021

Pascal Wehrlein Więcej o
Pascal Wehrlein
Wehrlein wygrał - i prowadzi
Esports

Wehrlein wygrał - i prowadzi

Wehrlein przerwał serię Günthera
Esports

Wehrlein przerwał serię Günthera

Urodziny Wehrleina Testy przedsezonowe
Formuła E

Urodziny Wehrleina

Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina
Formuła E Formuła E

Meksyk szczęśliwy dla Wehrleina

Powtórka Rowlanda
Formuła E Formuła E

Powtórka Rowlanda

Pierwszy trening dla Rowlanda
Formuła E Formuła E

Pierwszy trening dla Rowlanda

Mercedes z opcją na Gen3
Formuła E Formuła E

Mercedes z opcją na Gen3

