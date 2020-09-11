Główne imprezy
FIA F3 / Mugello / Wiadomości

Zendeli na pole position

Zendeli na pole position
Lirim Zendeli wygrał dwie z ostatnich trzech kwalifikacji FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Na pierwszym komplecie twardych opon najszybszy był Hughes (1.36,060) - przed Beckmannem (1.36,069), Sargeantem (1.36,104), Vestim (1.36,149), Piastrim (1.36,159) i Zendelim (1.36,277).

Liam Lawson wpadł w żwir i wywieszono żółte flagi. Frederik Vesti przejechał dwoma kołami przez żwirowane pobocze Borgo San Lorenzo, ale na 4 minuty przed końcem pojawił się na P1 (1.35,943). Sebastián Fernández poprawił na 1.35,594, Lirim Zendeli - na 1.35,328.

Logan Sargeant został wiceliderem po 1.35,362. Jake Hughes awansował na P3 (1.35,453).

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 12 1'35.328     204.871
2 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'35.362 0.034 0.034 204.798
3 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 12 1'35.453 0.125 0.091 204.603
4 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'35.548 0.220 0.095 204.399
5 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 12 1'35.561 0.233 0.013 204.372
6 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 14 1'35.594 0.266 0.033 204.301
7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 14 1'35.631 0.303 0.037 204.222
8 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident 12 1'35.646 0.318 0.015 204.190
9 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'35.682 0.354 0.036 204.113
10 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 14 1'35.693 0.365 0.011 204.090
11 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'35.699 0.371 0.006 204.077
12 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG 12 1'35.941 0.613 0.242 203.562
13 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'35.999 0.671 0.058 203.439
14 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 14 1'36.043 0.715 0.044 203.346
15 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 12 1'36.094 0.766 0.051 203.238
16 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 1'36.135 0.807 0.041 203.151
17 Germany David Schumacher United Kingdom Carlin 14 1'36.166 0.838 0.031 203.086
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 12 1'36.176 0.848 0.010 203.065
19 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport 14 1'36.231 0.903 0.055 202.949
20 Michael Belov Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14 1'36.319 0.991 0.088 202.763
21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 11 1'36.364 1.036 0.045 202.669
22 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport 14 1'36.477 1.149 0.113 202.431
23 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'36.537 1.209 0.060 202.305
24 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 12 1'36.606 1.278 0.069 202.161
25 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14 1'36.853 1.525 0.247 201.645
26 Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'36.879 1.551 0.026 201.591
27 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'37.571 2.243 0.692 200.161
28 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 12 1'37.575 2.247 0.004 200.153
Pełne wyniki
Sześciu walczy o mistrzostwo

Poprzedni artykuł

Sześciu walczy o mistrzostwo

Następny artykuł

Niedziela wskaże mistrza

Niedziela wskaże mistrza
