Zendeli na pole position
Lirim Zendeli wygrał dwie z ostatnich trzech kwalifikacji FIA Formula 3 Championship.
Na pierwszym komplecie twardych opon najszybszy był Hughes (1.36,060) - przed Beckmannem (1.36,069), Sargeantem (1.36,104), Vestim (1.36,149), Piastrim (1.36,159) i Zendelim (1.36,277).
Liam Lawson wpadł w żwir i wywieszono żółte flagi. Frederik Vesti przejechał dwoma kołami przez żwirowane pobocze Borgo San Lorenzo, ale na 4 minuty przed końcem pojawił się na P1 (1.35,943). Sebastián Fernández poprawił na 1.35,594, Lirim Zendeli - na 1.35,328.
Logan Sargeant został wiceliderem po 1.35,362. Jake Hughes awansował na P3 (1.35,453).
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Lirim Zendeli
|Trident
|12
|1'35.328
|204.871
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Prema Powerteam
|12
|1'35.362
|0.034
|0.034
|204.798
|3
|Jake Hughes
|HWA AG
|12
|1'35.453
|0.125
|0.091
|204.603
|4
|Frederik Vesti
|Prema Powerteam
|12
|1'35.548
|0.220
|0.095
|204.399
|5
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|HWA AG
|12
|1'35.561
|0.233
|0.013
|204.372
|6
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ART Grand Prix
|14
|1'35.594
|0.266
|0.033
|204.301
|7
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|14
|1'35.631
|0.303
|0.037
|204.222
|8
|David Beckmann
|Trident
|12
|1'35.646
|0.318
|0.015
|204.190
|9
|Dennis Hauger
|HitechGP
|12
|1'35.682
|0.354
|0.036
|204.113
|10
|Alexander Smolyar
|ART Grand Prix
|14
|1'35.693
|0.365
|0.011
|204.090
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|Prema Powerteam
|12
|1'35.699
|0.371
|0.006
|204.077
|12
|Jack Doohan
|HWA AG
|12
|1'35.941
|0.613
|0.242
|203.562
|13
|Liam Lawson
|HitechGP
|12
|1'35.999
|0.671
|0.058
|203.439
|14
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|14
|1'36.043
|0.715
|0.044
|203.346
|15
|Alex Peroni
|Campos Racing
|12
|1'36.094
|0.766
|0.051
|203.238
|16
|Matteo Nannini
|Jenzer Motorsport
|12
|1'36.135
|0.807
|0.041
|203.151
|17
|David Schumacher
|Carlin
|14
|1'36.166
|0.838
|0.031
|203.086
|18
|Olli Caldwell
|Trident
|12
|1'36.176
|0.848
|0.010
|203.065
|19
|Bent Viscaal
|MP Motorsport
|14
|1'36.231
|0.903
|0.055
|202.949
|20
|Michael Belov
|Charouz Racing System
|14
|1'36.319
|0.991
|0.088
|202.763
|21
|Federico Malvestiti
|Jenzer Motorsport
|11
|1'36.364
|1.036
|0.045
|202.669
|22
|Lukas Dunner
|MP Motorsport
|14
|1'36.477
|1.149
|0.113
|202.431
|23
|Clement Novalak
|Carlin
|13
|1'36.537
|1.209
|0.060
|202.305
|24
|Sophia Flörsch
|Campos Racing
|12
|1'36.606
|1.278
|0.069
|202.161
|25
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|14
|1'36.853
|1.525
|0.247
|201.645
|26
|Roman Staněk
|Charouz Racing System
|12
|1'36.879
|1.551
|0.026
|201.591
|27
|Cameron Das
|Carlin
|13
|1'37.571
|2.243
|0.692
|200.161
|28
|Alessio Deledda
|Campos Racing
|12
|1'37.575
|2.247
|0.004
|200.153
|Pełne wyniki
O tym artykule
|Serie
|Wyścigi , FIA F3
|Wydarzenie
|Mugello
|Impreza
|Qualifying
|Kierowcy
|Lirim Zendeli
|Autor
|Janusz Śmiłowski
