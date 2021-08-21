IndyCar / Gateway Wiadomości
63 pole position Powera
Will Power sięgnął w Madison po swoje 63 pole position w Champ Car / IndyCar.
W kwalifikacjach do Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Australijczyk przejechał dwa okrążenia World Wide Technology Raceway ze średnią 290,676 km/h. Colton Herta był wolniejszy o 0,0732 sekundy. Z drugiego rzędu startują Josef Newgarden i Simon Pagenaud, z trzeciego Pato o'Ward i Marcus Ericsson. Romain Grosjean rozpocznie pierwszy wyścig na owalu z 15 pozycji.
Pierwszy na torze, Dalton Kellett rozpoczął od 51,4864. Conor Daly poprawił na 50,9780, Felix Rosenqvist - na 50,2996.
Trzynasty w kolejce, Alexander Rossi uzyskał 50,1145, piętnaty - Will Power zszedł do 49,8289. Simon Pagenaud awansował na P2, ale szybsi byli Herta i Newgarden.
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|0
|49.828
|180.618
|2
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|0
|49.853
|0.024
|0.024
|180.528
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|0
|49.858
|0.030
|0.005
|180.509
|4
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|0
|49.898
|0.069
|0.039
|180.368
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|0
|50.029
|0.200
|0.131
|179.894
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|0
|50.044
|0.216
|0.015
|179.839
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|0
|50.114
|0.285
|0.069
|179.589
|8
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|0
|50.142
|0.313
|0.028
|179.488
|9
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|0
|50.279
|0.450
|0.136
|179
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|0
|50.299
|0.470
|0.020
|178.928
|11
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|0
|50.303
|0.474
|0.004
|178.914
|12
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|0
|50.398
|0.569
|0.094
|178.579
|13
|Ed Jones
|Dale Coyne Racing
|0
|50.454
|0.625
|0.056
|178.380
|14
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|0
|50.460
|0.631
|0.006
|178.357
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|0
|50.499
|0.670
|0.038
|178.220
|16
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|0
|50.536
|0.707
|0.036
|178.090
|17
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|0
|50.597
|0.768
|0.060
|177.875
|18
|Tony Kanaan
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|0
|50.796
|0.967
|0.199
|177.179
|19
|Sébastien Bourdais
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|0
|50.882
|1.053
|0.086
|176.878
|20
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|0
|50.896
|1.068
|0.014
|176.828
|21
|Conor Daly
|Carlin
|0
|50.978
|1.149
|0.081
|176.547
|22
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|0
|51.061
|1.232
|0.083
|176.260
|23
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|0
|51.073
|1.244
|0.012
|176.217
|24
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|0
|51.486
|1.657
|0.413
|174.803
|Pełne wyniki
63 pole position Powera
