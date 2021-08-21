Bilety
Grosjean na owalu
IndyCar / Gateway Wiadomości

63 pole position Powera

Will Power sięgnął w Madison po swoje 63 pole position w Champ Car / IndyCar.

63 pole position Powera

W kwalifikacjach do Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Australijczyk przejechał dwa okrążenia World Wide Technology Raceway ze średnią 290,676 km/h. Colton Herta był wolniejszy o 0,0732 sekundy. Z drugiego rzędu startują Josef Newgarden i Simon Pagenaud, z trzeciego Pato o'Ward i Marcus Ericsson. Romain Grosjean rozpocznie pierwszy wyścig na owalu z 15 pozycji.

Pierwszy na torze, Dalton Kellett rozpoczął od 51,4864. Conor Daly poprawił na 50,9780, Felix Rosenqvist - na 50,2996.

Trzynasty w kolejce, Alexander Rossi uzyskał 50,1145, piętnaty - Will Power zszedł do 49,8289. Simon Pagenaud awansował na P2, ale szybsi byli Herta i Newgarden.

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 0 49.828     180.618
2 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 0 49.853 0.024 0.024 180.528
3 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 0 49.858 0.030 0.005 180.509
4 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 0 49.898 0.069 0.039 180.368
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 0 50.029 0.200 0.131 179.894
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 0 50.044 0.216 0.015 179.839
7 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 0 50.114 0.285 0.069 179.589
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 0 50.142 0.313 0.028 179.488
9 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 0 50.279 0.450 0.136 179
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 0 50.299 0.470 0.020 178.928
11 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 0 50.303 0.474 0.004 178.914
12 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 0 50.398 0.569 0.094 178.579
13 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 0 50.454 0.625 0.056 178.380
14 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 0 50.460 0.631 0.006 178.357
15 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 0 50.499 0.670 0.038 178.220
16 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 0 50.536 0.707 0.036 178.090
17 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 0 50.597 0.768 0.060 177.875
18 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States Chip Ganassi Racing 0 50.796 0.967 0.199 177.179
19 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 0 50.882 1.053 0.086 176.878
20 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 0 50.896 1.068 0.014 176.828
21 United States Conor Daly United Kingdom Carlin 0 50.978 1.149 0.081 176.547
22 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 0 51.061 1.232 0.083 176.260
23 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 0 51.073 1.244 0.012 176.217
24 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 0 51.486 1.657 0.413 174.803
Pełne wyniki
Grosjean na owalu

Grosjean na owalu
Will Power
40 zwycięstwo Powera Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

40 zwycięstwo Powera

Power najszybszy w Detroit Detroit
IndyCar

Power najszybszy w Detroit

Power w pociągu Indy 500
IndyCar

Power w pociągu

