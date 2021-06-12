IndyCar / Detroit Wiadomości
O'Ward z pole position
Autor: Janusz Śmiłowski
Pato O'Ward wywalczył w Detroit trzecie pole position w IndyCar Series - drugie w tym sezonie.
Pierwszą grupę wygrał Alexander Rossi (1.15,8507), szybszy od Romaina Grosjeana o 0,8202 sekundy. Do drugiej rundy awansowali również Rinus van Kalmthout, Pato O'Ward, Simon Pagenaud i Will Power.
W drugiej grupie Josef Newgarden (1.15,6606) zostawił za sobą Coltona Hertę (+0,1833). W szóstce zmieścili się Ed Jones, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sébastien Bourdais i Scott Dixon.
1,5-minuty przed końcem drugiej rundy na czele znalazł się Romain Grosjean (1.15,7433). Pato O'Ward przebił czasem 1.15,5776. Alexander Rossi awansował na P2 (1.15,6584). Will Power uderzył w opony na wyjściu z zakrętu 6.
|Poz.
|Kierowca
|Zespół
|Okr.
|Czas
|Strata
|Różnica
|Mph
|1
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|6
|1'15.577
|111.938
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'15.658
|0.080
|0.080
|111.818
|3
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|7
|1'15.743
|0.165
|0.084
|111.693
|4
|Ed Jones
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|6
|1'15.811
|0.234
|0.068
|111.592
|5
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|7
|1'15.869
|0.292
|0.057
|111.507
|6
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
|6
|1'16.083
|0.505
|0.213
|111.194
|7
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|6
|1'16.087
|0.510
|0.004
|111.187
|8
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|1'16.129
|0.551
|0.041
|111.127
|9
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|6
|1'16.660
|1.083
|0.531
|110.357
|10
|Sébastien Bourdais
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|5
|1'17.433
|1.855
|0.772
|109.255
|11
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|5
|1'17.868
|2.290
|0.434
|108.645
|12
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|6
|1'17.877
|2.300
|0.009
|108.632
|Pełne wyniki
akcje
komentarze
Załaduj komentarze
O'Ward z pole position
akcje
komentarze
Modne
1,8 mln dolarów dla Castronevesa
1 cze 2021
Hélio jest legendą
30 maj 2021
Deszczowy Carb Day
28 maj 2021
1 cze 2021
Indianapolis 500 - Skrót wyścigu
21 maj 2021
Treningi przed Indy 500
17 maj 2021
IndyCar: Grand Prix Indianapolis
Modne Dziś
Pokaz slajdów
Listen to this article