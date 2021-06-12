Bilety
Wstecz / Power najszybszy w Detroit
IndyCar / Detroit Wiadomości

O'Ward z pole position

Autor:

Pato O'Ward wywalczył w Detroit trzecie pole position w IndyCar Series - drugie w tym sezonie.

O'Ward z pole position

Pierwszą grupę wygrał Alexander Rossi (1.15,8507), szybszy od Romaina Grosjeana o 0,8202 sekundy. Do drugiej rundy awansowali również Rinus van Kalmthout, Pato O'Ward, Simon Pagenaud i Will Power.

W drugiej grupie Josef Newgarden (1.15,6606) zostawił za sobą Coltona Hertę (+0,1833). W szóstce zmieścili się Ed Jones, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sébastien Bourdais i Scott Dixon.

1,5-minuty przed końcem drugiej rundy na czele znalazł się Romain Grosjean (1.15,7433). Pato O'Ward przebił czasem 1.15,5776. Alexander Rossi awansował na P2 (1.15,6584). Will Power uderzył w opony na wyjściu z zakrętu 6.

Poz. Kierowca Zespół Okr. Czas Strata Różnica Mph
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 6 1'15.577     111.938
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'15.658 0.080 0.080 111.818
3 France Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 7 1'15.743 0.165 0.084 111.693
4 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 6 1'15.811 0.234 0.068 111.592
5 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'15.869 0.292 0.057 111.507
6 United States Colton Herta Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 6 1'16.083 0.505 0.213 111.194
7 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 6 1'16.087 0.510 0.004 111.187
8 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'16.129 0.551 0.041 111.127
9 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 6 1'16.660 1.083 0.531 110.357
10 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'17.433 1.855 0.772 109.255
11 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 1'17.868 2.290 0.434 108.645
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'17.877 2.300 0.009 108.632
Pełne wyniki
